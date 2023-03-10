UK Lib Dem leader weighs in on Kate Forbes faith-in-politics row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish politics

UK Lib Dem leader weighs in on Kate Forbes faith-in-politics row

Sir Ed Davey shared his views as a Christian senior politician following controversy over the beliefs of SNP leadership hopeful Kate Forbes.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
March 10 2023, 6.26pm
Photo of Derek Healey
Ed Davey. Image: Supplied
Ed Davey. Image: Supplied

Politicians should not act on their faith while making laws for the rest of the country, the leader of the Liberal Democrats claims.

Sir Ed Davey shared his views as a Christian senior politician following controversy over the beliefs of SNP leadership hopeful Kate Forbes.

Ms Forbes said last month she would not have voted in favour of same-sex marriage because of her Christian faith.

The finance secretary also drew the ire of party colleagues after saying freedom of practice for faith groups should be “defended” in any ban on so-called gay or trans conversion therapy.

Kate Forbes. Image: PA.

In a further interview, she said having children outside of marriage would be “wrong according to my faith”.

Ms Forbes also confirmed she would not have backed the government’s gender recognition reform bill if she had been at Holyrood at the time of the vote.

‘I don’t think I have to legislate for my faith’

Sir Ed is also a Christian and occasionally attends an Anglican church.

But asked about the backlash against Ms Forbes’ views during the Scottish Liberal Democrats party conference in Dundee on Friday, he insisted politicians must separate their personal views from their actions as law makers.

He told The Courier: “When you’re legislating and passing laws and balancing policies and deciding on allocating budgets and all the rest of the things politicians do, they should not be based on faith, certainly not based on your own faith.

Sir Ed Davey on a visit to Fife Zoo.

“I don’t think my Christian faith tells me I’ve got to legislate for my faith views.”

Sir Ed voted in favour of marriage equality in England and Wales and giving same-sex couples the right to adopt.

He has also been an outspoken supporter of trans rights throughout his leadership.

‘You’ve got to legislate for everybody’

The party boss said: “I’m a Christian in politics and I see lots of people from all political parties who have a faith and strong religious beliefs.

“That’s exactly how it should be.

“It’s always been like that and it shouldn’t surprise people that if you have moral values from your faith, that you often want to do something about those.

“The challenge that all of us of faith face is when you are legislating and developing a policy, I think you have to have your own religious views but I think you do have to have a slight separation when you come to legislate.

“You’ve got to legislate for everybody.”

SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes

Ms Forbes has said that people should not be excluded from political office because they are a member of a particular faith.

And she said she would “defend to the hilt everybody’s right in a pluralistic and tolerant society to live and to love free of harassment and fear”.

Beliefs ‘not an issue’

Speaking during a Channel 4 debate on Thursday, Ms Forbes insisted that while “there are some issues where it’s important to allow a conscience vote”, her religious beliefs would not be an issue during policy discussions.

She said: “I’ve certainly said in this contest that I’ve given my honest and solemn pledge to uphold legal protections for every Scot, whether they’re male, female, gay, straight or trans.”

The Free Church of Scotland, which Ms Forbes attends, criticised those attacking her views, saying it is “concerned” about “anti-Christian intolerance”.

