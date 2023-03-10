A compelling, intimate look at living with pain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Dance Theatre’s 2023 season kicks off not with a live performance, but the audio version of a one-woman show that explores the experience of living with long-term pain.

Though while honest and compelling, Pain and I should also be a celebration of resilience.

Creator and performer Sarah Hopfinger, an artist and lecturer at Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, identifies as disabled.

Blind and partially-sighted

She has made Pain and I accessible as an audio experience aimed partly at blind and partially-sighted audiences.

There is also a graphic score available digitally and in print, making Pain and I the first production in a selection at Dundee Rep this spring that promises to be boundary-pushing and thought-provoking.

Pain and I premiered last summer Edinburgh Festival and has since appeared at The Roundhouse, London.

Combining choreography, intimate spoken word and an original classical score by contemporary composer Alicia Jane Turner, Sarah asks ‘What can pain teach us?’

In a statement, the Rep describes the show as a “bold exploration into chronic pain experience, which unashamedly celebrates the rich complexities of living with pain”.

Later this month, Sarah joins a panel discussion at its theatre bar.

Pain and I audio experience until March 19, Dundee Rep panel discussion March 15. dundeerep.co.uk