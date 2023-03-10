Stuart Hogg poised for ‘best game of his career’ for 100th cap in Triple Crown clash against Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stuart Hogg poised for ‘best game of his career’ for 100th cap in Triple Crown clash against Ireland

By Steve Scott
March 10 2023, 10.00pm
Scotland's Stuart Hogg speaks with Scotland head coach, Gregor Townsend.
Scotland's Stuart Hogg speaks with Scotland head coach, Gregor Townsend.

Stuart Hogg is poised for ‘the best game of his career’ in his 100th cap against Ireland in the Guinness Six Nations Triple Crown decider on Sunday, believes Gregor Townsend.

Hogg becomes the fourth player to reach 100 Scotland caps, and the youngest at just 30. Although no longer captain, Townsend believes that he has found a settled role within the team again and is as well-prepared as ever.

“It is an incredible achievement,” said the head coach. “He has been one of our best players of our last ten years, and also in the history of Scottish rugby.

“To have his 100th cap at home, in a game that means a lot to us but also with something at stake for the team…what better way but to play your best game of the season, the best game of your career.”

‘One of the best ever for Scotland’

Hogg played as a replacement in his first test against Wales, but Townsend noted he’d started all 98 tests he’d played since.

“It was the all-time record after 97 starts,” he said. “That puts him up there as one of the best players ever for Scotland.

“His durability, to go through 10-11 years of playing at that level and still being first choice full back, shows he’s looked after himself well. He’s a very explosive type of player, and the stress that brings to back and knees is quite a lot.

“He has to go through a huge amount in the built up to a game with his recovery at the beginning of the week and his preparation.

“After the last Lions tour, he played by far the most minutes of anyone in our squad. I’d wager the most of any Lion that season.

“He found that tough, and found it tough to get his body right again. He’s had a couple of injuries this season but for us he’s been available and played really well.

“It’s such a big week with tributes and things going on. You wonder if would it effect someone or there is too much emotion for a player.

“But no, he’s been brilliant. He’s been so sharp this week and he looks like he’s going to enjoy the week and the game.”

‘The constant is his basic skills’

Hogg has changed as a man and a player in his time, but Townsend likes the way he’s evolved most recently.

“As a person there have been changes, married, family of three young children. He has had different life experiences,” said the coach.

“But I also see the same person that likes being out on the field and loves being cheeky with the coaches. He loves the history of the game and old rugby stories.

“The constant as well is his basic skills. His passes off either hand, his kicking ability from 19-20 years old. He blew me away to start with.

“That has been the fundamental about his game. You give him the ball and he can put people away with his pass. He is able to kick and his pace can create gaps for himself and others.

“And what a role model to have. One of the best players to play the game, certainly in the Northern Hemisphere.

“He won Six Nations Player of the Year two years running. It’s great to have someone like that who kids look up to and is Scottish.

“The skill, the durability, the passion for the jersey, he just loves playing for Scotland.”

‘It’s taken time for him to find his voice again’

Hogg has come into his role as a senior player behind captain Jamie Ritchie, Townsend believes.

“It’s taken time for him to find his voice again and how he can lead in that different role. But I’ve seen him come into that role in the last few weeks.

“He talks naturally, adding into team leaders’ meetings. He’s one of the vice captains this weekend. He’s enjoying his rugby and the occasion of this Six Nations. And he’s very supportive of Jamie which is great for Jamie and for the team.”

Scotland have replaced the suspended Grant Gilchirst with Jonny Gray. He teams up with brother Richie in the second row for the first time in six years.

The other change in the starting XV is Jack Dempsey at No 8. Matt Fagerson moves to 6 and Hamish Watson is on the bench.

Scotland team

Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs); Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh); Finn Russell (Racing 92), Ben White (London Irish); Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors); Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs), Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors); Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh, capt), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors).

Replacements: Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), Simon Berghan (Glasgow Warriors), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester).

 

Editor's Picks

Most Commented