Everything you need to know about St Mirren vs Dundee United: ‘Enforced changes’, head-to-head record and ref who sent Luke McCowan packing

Dundee United are on their travels for a third successive fixture when they face St Mirren on Saturday.

It will represent just the second time Jim Goodwin – former Buddies captain and manager – has bossed a side against the Buddies, having lost his only previous visit 3-1 as Aberdeen gaffer.

Just one point separates the teams in the early Premiership standings (albeit St Mirren have played a game more) and – with one win apiece and three draws from the last five meetings in Paisley – it would take a brave punter to call it either way.

Courier Sport provides the lowdown on United’s last game before the October international hiatus.

United team news: Injury sweats will go down to wire

With Kristijan Trapanovski still sidelined with a hamstring strain, and large portions of United’s draw against Kilmarnock proving satisfactory, there is little need for wholesale changes.

However, Goodwin’s selection dilemmas will emerge when it becomes clear who is – and isn’t – available for the trip to Paisley. The Terrors’ physio room remains busier than the Tannadice gaffer would like, and alterations could be required.

Speaking on Thursday, Goodwin noted: “We still have a few with knocks and niggles so we’ll just have to wait and see what the starting 11 looks like on Saturday.

“I won’t give too much away in terms of team news and personnel but there may be one or two enforced changes.

3 St Mirren danger men

TOYOSI OLUSANYA has come a long way from the attacker who struggled to break into the St Mirren side and scored just one goal on loan at Arbroath at the tail end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The former Middlesbrough and AFC Wimbledon forward has led the line superbly for the Buddies, displaying pace, power and an eye for goal. He is the club’s top scorer, rippling the net six times in 12 appearances this term.

Mark O’Hara is a recognised threat and driving force in the heart of midfield, but for a less widely heralded pick, CAOLAN BOYD-MUNCE has enjoyed a fine start to the campaign for Stephen Robinson’s men.

Only Richard Taylor (7), Roland Idowu (8) and Shaun Rooney (11) have won more tackles in the league than the Irishman’s six, while his 83.2% pass accuracy is the best in the squad.

MARCUS FRASER has played every game for the Paisley outfit this season and is an established defensive lynchpin. Only Shaun Rooney (10) has made more interceptions in the Premiership than Fraser’s eight.

(Stats provided by Opta)

What Jim Goodwin said:

“I always enjoy going back to Paisley. I have fond memories as a player and manager.

“It’ll be a really good game. There’s always a good atmosphere and Stephen Robinson has done fantastically in the last couple of seasons.

“You always know you are going to be in a game whenever you play St Mirren.

“They are probably the biggest, most physical team in the league. They are well organised, with good energy and you’ve got to do the ugly side of things well to get a result.”

Dundee United’s record at St Mirren (last 5 games)

22/10/22: St Mirren 2-1 Dundee United (Eriksson OG 41, Greive 83; Fletcher 58)

19/03/22: St Mirren 1-2 Dundee United (Henderson 3; Levitt 57, McNulty 90)

11/09/21: St Mirren 0-0 Dundee United

16/05/21: St Mirren 0-0 Dundee United

06/11/20: St Mirren 0-0 Dundee United

The man in the middle: Ross Hardie

Hardie will take charge of just his second Premiership game of the campaign when the Buddies host United, having previously overseen Rangers’ 6-0 hammering of Ross County at Hampden.

His most recent outing was Aberdeen’s 4-0 Scottish Cup win over Spartans last month.

Although one of the least experienced top-flight refs on rotation, he did oversee Dundee’s 4-1 victory at Livingston last season – and dismissed ex-Dee star Luke McCowan, dishing out a second caution for dissent.

Hardie will be assisted by Frank Connor and Paul O’Neill, with Greg Aitken serving as VAR.