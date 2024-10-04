Everything you need to know about St Mirren vs Dundee United: ‘Enforced changes’, head-to-head record and ref who sent Luke McCowan packing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everything you need to know about St Mirren vs Dundee United: ‘Enforced changes’, head-to-head record and ref who sent Luke McCowan packing

Courier Sport provides the lowdown on the Tangerines' trip to Paisley.

Dundee United's Ross Graham, left, celebrates his winning goal against St Mirren at Tannadice
Ross Graham, left, celebrates his winning goal when the sides last met. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United are on their travels for a third successive fixture when they face St Mirren on Saturday.

It will represent just the second time Jim Goodwin – former Buddies captain and manager – has bossed a side against the Buddies, having lost his only previous visit 3-1 as Aberdeen gaffer.

Just one point separates the teams in the early Premiership standings (albeit St Mirren have played a game more) and – with one win apiece and three draws from the last five meetings in Paisley – it would take a brave punter to call it either way.

Dundee United have already knocked St Mirren out of the Premier Sports Cup this season
Dundee United have already knocked St Mirren out of the Premier Sports Cup this season. Image: SNS

Courier Sport provides the lowdown on United’s last game before the October international hiatus.

United team news: Injury sweats will go down to wire

With Kristijan Trapanovski still sidelined with a hamstring strain, and large portions of United’s draw against Kilmarnock proving satisfactory, there is little need for wholesale changes.

However, Goodwin’s selection dilemmas will emerge when it becomes clear who is – and isn’t – available for the trip to Paisley. The Terrors’ physio room remains busier than the Tannadice gaffer would like, and alterations could be required.

Kristijan Trapanovski in action for Dundee United
Trapanovski could be out until November. Image: SNS

Speaking on Thursday, Goodwin noted: “We still have a few with knocks and niggles so we’ll just have to wait and see what the starting 11 looks like on Saturday.

“I won’t give too much away in terms of team news and personnel but there may be one or two enforced changes.

3 St Mirren danger men

TOYOSI OLUSANYA has come a long way from the attacker who struggled to break into the St Mirren side and scored just one goal on loan at Arbroath at the tail end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The former Middlesbrough and AFC Wimbledon forward has led the line superbly for the Buddies, displaying pace, power and an eye for goal. He is the club’s top scorer, rippling the net six times in 12 appearances this term.

Toyosi Olusanya celebrates a Euro strike against Brann.
Olusanya celebrates a Euro strike against Brann. Image: SNS

Mark O’Hara is a recognised threat and driving force in the heart of midfield, but for a less widely heralded pick, CAOLAN BOYD-MUNCE has enjoyed a fine start to the campaign for Stephen Robinson’s men.

Only Richard Taylor (7), Roland Idowu (8) and Shaun Rooney (11) have won more tackles in the league than the Irishman’s six, while his 83.2% pass accuracy is the best in the squad.

MARCUS FRASER has played every game for the Paisley outfit this season and is an established defensive lynchpin. Only Shaun Rooney (10) has made more interceptions in the Premiership than Fraser’s eight.

(Stats provided by Opta)

What Jim Goodwin said:

“I always enjoy going back to Paisley. I have fond memories as a player and manager.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Goodwin takes his charges back to Paisley. Image: SNS

“It’ll be a really good game. There’s always a good atmosphere and Stephen Robinson has done fantastically in the last couple of seasons.

“You always know you are going to be in a game whenever you play St Mirren.

“They are probably the biggest, most physical team in the league. They are well organised, with good energy and you’ve got to do the ugly side of things well to get a result.”

Dundee United’s record at St Mirren (last 5 games)

22/10/22: St Mirren 2-1 Dundee United (Eriksson OG 41, Greive 83; Fletcher 58)

19/03/22: St Mirren 1-2 Dundee United (Henderson 3; Levitt 57, McNulty 90)

11/09/21: St Mirren 0-0 Dundee United

16/05/21: St Mirren 0-0 Dundee United

06/11/20: St Mirren 0-0 Dundee United

The man in the middle: Ross Hardie

Ross Hardie flashes a red card at Luke McCowan
Ross Hardie flashes a red card at Luke McCowan. Image: SNS

Hardie will take charge of just his second Premiership game of the campaign when the Buddies host United, having previously overseen Rangers’ 6-0 hammering of Ross County at Hampden.

His most recent outing was Aberdeen’s 4-0 Scottish Cup win over Spartans last month.

Although one of the least experienced top-flight refs on rotation, he did oversee Dundee’s 4-1 victory at Livingston last season – and dismissed ex-Dee star Luke McCowan, dishing out a second caution for dissent.

Hardie will be assisted by Frank Connor and Paul O’Neill, with Greg Aitken serving as VAR.

