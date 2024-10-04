Dundee v Kilmarnock: Team news, danger men and referee at heart of Ross County penalty controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee v Kilmarnock: Team news, danger men and referee at heart of Ross County penalty controversy

The Dark Blues host Derek McInnes's Killie in a crucial Premiership clash.

Amadou Bakayoko scored his first Dens Park goal against Kilmarnock. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Amadou Bakayoko opened the scoring against Kilmarnock last season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee host Kilmarnock this weekend knowing a win would be more than welcome going into the second international break of the season.

The Dark Blues are without a win in five and have lost their last three while Killie themselves are in serious need of three points.

Derek McInnes’s men haven’t yet won in the Premiership this season, picking up just one victory in 13 games in all competitions.

A win for the Dark Blues could push them back into the top six while Killie success would move them level with the Dee on six points.

A massive game for both teams – here’s all you need to know ahead of a crucial contest.

Dundee selection dilemmas

Frustrated Tony Docherty watches on as Dundee fell to their first home defeat of the season. Image: SNS
Frustrated Tony Docherty watches on as Dundee fell to their first home defeat of the season against Aberdeen last week. Image: SNS

The Dark Blues are waiting on the availability of Mo Sylla after his collapse last weekend following an anaphylactic shock.

The Frenchman is a crucial cog in Tony Docherty’s Dundee machine, providing strength and insurance in support of attacking talents.

He was replaced by Leicester loanee Sammy Braybrooke in the holding midfield role for the second half against Aberdeen and the youngster did well.

Then Scott Fraser replaced him in that position later on. If Sylla is missing, Dundee’s midfield takes on a different profile.

Mo Sylla is a fans favourite at Dundee. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS
Mo Sylla is a doubt after his collapse last weekend. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS

Also, after three defeats on the spin Docherty could be tempted to swing the changes.

He’s spoken about “tweaks” to his team this week.

Curtis Main’s physical presence could be useful against a big side like Kilmarnock while Seun Adewumi has impressed in his short time at the club.

Lots to ponder for Docherty as he searches for the winning formula.

Kilmarnock danger men

The players that earned Killie fourth place last term remain key to McInnes’s plans.

Dundee can expect to defend plenty of balls into their box.

David Watson scores an overhead kick against Dundee United
David Watson scored a spectacular volley against Dundee United last weekend. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

The main threats are those delivering those balls, Dan Armstrong on one flank and Matty Kennedy on the other.

Kilmarnock’s Young Player of the Year David Watson comes into the game full of confidence after two goals against Dundee United last time out, the first a peach of an overhead kick.

His drive from midfield will need to be slowed while Kyle Vassell brings a real physical challenge for Dundee’s backline.

The Dark Blues will need to fight for everything they get on Saturday.

Managers

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.

Tony Docherty said: “We took real positives in the last game in terms of our performance but the one thing that wasn’t positive was the result.

“We’ve been tweaking things and working hard on that so we can be as strong as we can be to go into the international break with three points.

“I don’t think we are far away and more importantly there is a feeling among the players about that as well.

“If we keep the consistency of our performances, I have no doubt the results will come.

“I’m under no illusions how tough a task Saturday will be but we need to sure the tweaks we make bring a positive result.”

Derek McInnes was sent off in this fixture last September. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Docherty’s former boss Derek McInnes said: “Any time you go into a game prior to the international break it’s important you try and enjoy that, this is the last game until we play Rangers.

“Dundee will be the same, they’re looking for that win to take them into the break too.

“Tony’s a friend, and you want to see your pals well supported, you want to see them get a fair crack at the whip and I think he’s got that. There’s no doubt we’ve got a tough game on Saturday.”

Team news

Mo Sylla is awaiting the green light from medics to see if he can feature after last weekend’s shock collapse.

Certainly out are Jordan McGhee (calf) and Joe Shaughnessy (knee).

Stuart Findlay was forced off against Dundee United because of injury but has a chance of featuring this weekend. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Stuart Findlay was forced off against Dundee United because of injury but has a chance of featuring this weekend. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

Kilmarnock will be without the suspended Joe Wright while Kyle Magennis remains injured.

Liam Polworth is a doubt while Stuart Findlay is in contention as he aims to shake off a calf injury that forced him off against Dundee United last time out.

A decision is still to be made on the fitness of the Scotland international centre-back.

Dundee record at home to Kilmarnock (last 6)

Adil Nabi opens the scoring at Dens.
Adil Nabi opens the scoring at for Dundee against Kilmarnock in 2018. Image: SNS

Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock (McCowan 37; Mackay-Steven 24) – May 18, 2024

Dundee 2-2 Kilmarnock (Dennis og 11, McCowan (p) 63; Watkins 35, Deas 90) – March 2, 2024

Dundee 2-2 Kilmarnock (Bakayoko 16, Rudden 90; Armstrong (p) 30 & 81) – September 23, 2023

Dundee 2-1 Kilmarnock (McGhee 6, Adam 47) – May 20, 2021

Dundee 2-2 Kilmarnock (Nelson 8 & 20; McAleny 18, Burke 54) – February 6, 2019

Dundee 1-2 Kilmarnock (Nabi 10; Boyle og 17, Brophy (p) 54) – October 6, 2018

Man in the middle: Grant Irvine

Referee Grant Irvine points to the spot as Ross County beat Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Referee Grant Irvine points to the spot as Ross County beat Dundee last month. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee v Kilmarnock will be referee Grant Irvine’s first match since Dundee’s defeat at Ross County.

The Dark Blues were aggrieved at the awarding of a penalty against Ethan Ingram right on half-time that proved decisive in the 2-0 defeat.

The new SFA VAR review panel stood up Irvine’s decision but insisted he and the VAR missed a penalty on Simon Murray in the second half.

VAR for this clash will be Alan Muir, assisted by Graeme Leslie, with assistant referees Ross Macleod and Sean Carr on duty at Dens.

Irvine is yet to brandish a red card this season, doling out 12 yellows in five matches.

Last season this fixture saw three players red carded as well as Killie boss McInnes.

