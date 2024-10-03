Mo Sylla: Could Dundee star return to action just a week after collapse?

Mo Sylla is back in training with his Dundee team-mates after suffering an anaphylactic shock at half-time last weekend.

The French midfielder was taken to hospital as the match between the Dark Blues and Aberdeen continued after collapsing in the changing-room.

He was given the all-clear to return to training this week and joined the rest of the squad on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, the green light to get back out on the pitch in a match is yet to be given.

So Sylla could have to sit out this weekend’s home clash with Kilmarnock while medical staff nail down the cause of the collapse.

‘Real support for Mo’

Dundee boss Tony Docherty said: “Mo has trained with us.

“Obviously we had a fright at the weekend but he’s recovered from it and it’s great news.

“We’re delighted and there has been a real rally round from the squad, Mo thanked them for that on Monday.

“There has been real support for Mo because it was a worrying situation.

“We’ll see how he is for Saturday. We’ll leave it up to the medical department to make a decision on him.

“They are continuing to do tests to make sure there is no re-occurrence and Mo’s mind can be at ease.”

Jordan McGhee (calf) and Joe Shaughnessy (knee) remain sidelined as the Dark Blues welcome Kilmarnock to Dens Park in the Premiership on Saturday.