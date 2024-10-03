Mo Sylla: Could Dundee star return to action just a week after collapse?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mo Sylla: Could Dundee star return to action just a week after collapse?

The French midfielder is back in training.

By George Cran
Mo Sylla
Mo Sylla was taken to Ninewells at half-time in Saturday's game with Aberdeen. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Mo Sylla is back in training with his Dundee team-mates after suffering an anaphylactic shock at half-time last weekend.

The French midfielder was taken to hospital as the match between the Dark Blues and Aberdeen continued after collapsing in the changing-room.

He was given the all-clear to return to training this week and joined the rest of the squad on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mo Sylla in pre-season training. Image: SNS
Mo Sylla has returned to training this week. Image: SNS

However, the green light to get back out on the pitch in a match is yet to be given.

So Sylla could have to sit out this weekend’s home clash with Kilmarnock while medical staff nail down the cause of the collapse.

‘Real support for Mo’

Dundee boss Tony Docherty said: “Mo has trained with us.

“Obviously we had a fright at the weekend but he’s recovered from it and it’s great news.

“We’re delighted and there has been a real rally round from the squad, Mo thanked them for that on Monday.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty with Mo Sylla. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty with Mo Sylla. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“There has been real support for Mo because it was a worrying situation.

“We’ll see how he is for Saturday. We’ll leave it up to the medical department to make a decision on him.

“They are continuing to do tests to make sure there is no re-occurrence and Mo’s mind can be at ease.”

Jordan McGhee (calf) and Joe Shaughnessy (knee) remain sidelined as the Dark Blues welcome Kilmarnock to Dens Park in the Premiership on Saturday.

Conversation