Dundee boss Tony Docherty opens up on Mo Sylla shock as Frenchman joins up with team-mates

Mo Sylla met up with his team-mates at Dundee’s training centre after being released from hospital on Sunday.

And he promptly took a “ribbing” from the rest of the Dark Blues after a traumatic weekend ended positively.

The popular midfielder collapsed in the dressing-room at half-time during the weekend defeat to Aberdeen.

After being treated by paramedics he was taken to Ninewells hospital where he spent Saturday night before being released a day later.

Dundee released a statement on Monday saying anaphylactic shock was the reason for the collapse.

And manager Tony Docherty was delighted to see Sylla back among his peers after the weekend shock.

“He felt it coming on him as the first half progressed,” Docherty explained.

“Then at half-time, he just collapsed in front of us.

“He’s better now and although he has not got the all-clear he is back in the building in a non-training capacity.

“He came into the training ground. He wasn’t training but he came in for our team meeting.

“It was an anaphylactic shock. It wasn’t nice to see that, particularly his teammates seeing that.

“But I have to say the response of his teammates has been brilliant, rallying round and showing a real togetherness.

“That is the one thing that has come out of this.

“Mo is a really popular figure and he got a bit of a ribbing from his teammates on Monday.”

Return to playing

Though Sylla has been given the green light to return to his day-to-day routine, returning to the football field may have to take a little bit longer.

Docherty insists the health of the person must come ahead of getting the player back on the pitch.

Asked when Sylla might be ready to play again, the Dens boss said: “I can’t answer that.

“I am waiting for the medical staff to give me the return to play details.

“It is in their hands and I will be dictated to by them.

“I hope he will be back quickly but the most important thing is Mo and his health and making sure he is OK.”

Dundee’s next match is at home to Kilmarnock in the Premiership on Saturday.