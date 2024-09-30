Dundee boss Tony Docherty opens up on Mo Sylla shock as Frenchman joins up with team-mates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty opens up on Mo Sylla shock as Frenchman joins up with team-mates

The midfielder collapsed at half-time against Aberdeen after suffering anaphylactic shock.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty with Mo Sylla. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty with Mo Sylla. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Mo Sylla met up with his team-mates at Dundee’s training centre after being released from hospital on Sunday.

And he promptly took a “ribbing” from the rest of the Dark Blues after a traumatic weekend ended positively.

The popular midfielder collapsed in the dressing-room at half-time during the weekend defeat to Aberdeen.

After being treated by paramedics he was taken to Ninewells hospital where he spent Saturday night before being released a day later.

Dundee released a statement on Monday saying anaphylactic shock was the reason for the collapse.

And manager Tony Docherty was delighted to see Sylla back among his peers after the weekend shock.

Dundee's Mo Sylla ahead of kick-off on Saturday. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee’s Mo Sylla ahead of kick-off on Saturday. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“He felt it coming on him as the first half progressed,” Docherty explained.

“Then at half-time, he just collapsed in front of us.

“He’s better now and although he has not got the all-clear he is back in the building in a non-training capacity.

“He came into the training ground. He wasn’t training but he came in for our team meeting.

“It was an anaphylactic shock. It wasn’t nice to see that, particularly his teammates seeing that.

“But I have to say the response of his teammates has been brilliant, rallying round and showing a real togetherness.

“That is the one thing that has come out of this.

“Mo is a really popular figure and he got a bit of a ribbing from his teammates on Monday.”

Return to playing

Mo Sylla is a fans favourite at Dundee. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS
Mo Sylla is a fans favourite at Dundee. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS

Though Sylla has been given the green light to return to his day-to-day routine, returning to the football field may have to take a little bit longer.

Docherty insists the health of the person must come ahead of getting the player back on the pitch.

Asked when Sylla might be ready to play again, the Dens boss said: “I can’t answer that.

“I am waiting for the medical staff to give me the return to play details.

“It is in their hands and I will be dictated to by them.

“I hope he will be back quickly but the most important thing is Mo and his health and making sure he is OK.”

Dundee’s next match is at home to Kilmarnock in the Premiership on Saturday.

Conversation