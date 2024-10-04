Boom time for Mountain Warehouse as chain seeks bigger premises in Perth

Mountain Warehouse plans to leave its Perth High Street premises for somewhere bigger in the city.

The Courier understands the outdoors retailer is enjoying such an uptick in business that it seeks bigger stores for all its branches across Scotland.

This includes Perth, where its shop in the High Street is now available to let.

The location of its new premises is not known, but it is thought to be somewhere bigger than the 337sqm floor area of its current branch.

Mountain Warehouse moving from Perth and Dundee stores

This relocation process has also begun in Dundee, where Mountain Warehouse has applied to open a new store at Gallagher Retail Park.

It is not known if its current Murraygate premises will stay open.

The Perth High Street business is available for an annual rent of £50,000 with a rateable value of £36,300.

It is being marketed by Lambert Innes, whose advert says: “The subjects comprise a large ground-floor retail unit with first-floor staff area.

“Servicing of the unit is to the rear and accessed via a surfaced car park from Mill Street.

“The accommodation comprises a large open plan retail sales area suitable for a variety of users.

“The first-floor accommodation is accessed via a rear stairwell and comprises staffroom, accommodation.”

The news comes less than a month after Mountain Warehouse announced it would open 50 new stores in 2025, bringing its total to around 370 across nine countries.

Data from The Courier also indicates signs of improvement on Perth High Street, with vacancies falling.

You can keep up to date with all the changes in Perth city centre with our high street tracker.

Have you seen business improving on Perth High Street? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below.