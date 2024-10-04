Boom time for Mountain Warehouse as chain seeks bigger premises in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boom time for Mountain Warehouse as chain seeks bigger premises in Perth

The outdoor retailer is leaving its High Street store.

By Stephen Eighteen
Mountain Warehouse, Perth High Street
A 'to let' sign has gone up at Mountain Warehouse on Perth High Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Mountain Warehouse plans to leave its Perth High Street premises for somewhere bigger in the city.

The Courier understands the outdoors retailer is enjoying such an uptick in business that it seeks bigger stores for all its branches across Scotland.

This includes Perth, where its shop in the High Street is now available to let.

The location of its new premises is not known, but it is thought to be somewhere bigger than the 337sqm floor area of its current branch.

Mountain Warehouse moving from Perth and Dundee stores

This relocation process has also begun in Dundee, where Mountain Warehouse has applied to open a new store at Gallagher Retail Park.

It is not known if its current Murraygate premises will stay open.

The Perth High Street business is available for an annual rent of £50,000 with a rateable value of £36,300.

It is being marketed by Lambert Innes, whose advert says: “The subjects comprise a large ground-floor retail unit with first-floor staff area.

“Servicing of the unit is to the rear and accessed via a surfaced car park from Mill Street.

“The accommodation comprises a large open plan retail sales area suitable for a variety of users.

“The first-floor accommodation is accessed via a rear stairwell and comprises staffroom, accommodation.”

The chain is leaving the high street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

The news comes less than a month after Mountain Warehouse announced it would open 50 new stores in 2025, bringing its total to around 370 across nine countries.

Data from The Courier also indicates signs of improvement on Perth High Street, with vacancies falling.

You can keep up to date with all the changes in Perth city centre with our high street tracker.

Have you seen business improving on Perth High Street? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below.

