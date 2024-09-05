Mountain Warehouse eyes Dundee Gallagher Retail Park move

Mountain Warehouse could soon be opening at the Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee as plans are submitted to the local council.

A building warrant application has been lodged with the local authority seeking permission to fit out an existing unit to the branding and layout of the outdoor retailer.

If approved, work would also be carried out to install new merchandising equipment and cash desks, as well as new flooring and lighting.

The work is estimated to cost £150,000.

It’s unclear if the existing Mountain Warehouse store at the Murraygate in Dundee will remain open.

The retailer did not respond to request for comment.

The Gallagher Retail Park premises earmarked by Mountain Warehouse is unit 5, currently occupied by fashion retailer Next.

Next has not responded to questions from The Courier about the future of it existing store.

However, earlier this year plans were submitted by the high street chain to open an outlet at The Stack Retail Park in Lochee.

Under the proposals, £2.2m worth of work will be carried out inside the empty unit previously occupied by Home Bargains.

Permission has already been granted by Dundee City Council for Next to erect signage on the front The Stack premises.

The Mountain Warehouse plans come just two months after Marks and Spencer opened a new £5m store at Gallagher Retail Park.

M&S transformed the former DW Sports & Fitness and Mothercare units into the huge new outlet.

It stocks a full clothing line catering for men, women and children and also has a bureau de change, food hall and café.

The new store replaces the Murraygate branch and nearby food hall.

