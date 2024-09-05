One of Dundee’s oldest pubs set for new look as duo take over

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One of Dundee’s oldest pubs set for new look as duo take over

The Campbeltown Bar will be given a revamp before reopening later this month.

By James Simpson
Owner Stephen Tosh and manager Chloe Reilly are set to give the Campbeltown Bar a new look. Image: Stephen Tosh/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Owner Stephen Tosh and manager Chloe Reilly are set to give the Campbeltown Bar a new look. Image: Stephen Tosh/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

One of Dundee’s oldest pubs is set to be given a new look after being taken over for the second time in 18 months.

The Campbeltown Bar – which dates from 1876 – will be given a refurbishment before reopening on September 30.

It comes as publican Stephen Tosh – who already owns The Downfield, The Nine Maidens and The Polepark Bar – and manager Chloe Reilly are now at the helm of the Hawkhill venue.

The pub had been reopened by Thomas McGeachy and Vicki Forbes in April 2023 but they have since left.

Stephen says both the outside and inside of the bar will be getting a makeover.

Stephen and Chloe outside the pub as it looks now. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He says the pub will also be dog friendly, will create four jobs and will be open seven days a week.

He said: “It’s great to get the keys and get started.

“We’ve already had folk walking in asking, ‘When are you opening?’

“This was a major haunt for folk.

‘Nice messages’ as Campbeltown Bar reopening

“Traditionally it’s where the Perth Road pub crawl would start for many.

“We’ve got renovations to do but we are reopening on September 30.

“We’re changing the taps and offering drinks promotions for the customers and will be open seven days.”

He added: “We’re hoping to build up the client base here over the coming weeks and months.

“We’ve had some really nice messages after we announced we were taking over, including from our neighbours at the Hawkhill Tavern.

The Campbeltown Bar dates back to 1876. Image: DC Thomson
How the pub will look after the renovation. Image: Stephen Tosh

“It’s certainly our intention to get live entertainment back on, the venue was renowned for live entertainment.

“We were speaking about the fact The View once played a gig in here.”

The Dundee band also give the Campbeltown Bar a namecheck in song Dance Into the Night.

Chloe, 26, said: “I’m excited to be taking on the role of manager.

“The pub has so much potential and it’s a great location.

Chloe says she is excited to be taking over. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“With time and dedication, we’re looking to get this pub back up and running.

“The interest from folk walking in and asking about opening already has been great.”

Several other businesses are set to open on nearby Perth Road this month.

That includes a New York-style pizza takeaway, the Dil’Se Indian restaurant and chicken wings outlet WingVille.

The Courier has taken a look at 10 Dundee pubs that deserve classic status.

Conversation