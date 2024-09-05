One of Dundee’s oldest pubs set for new look as duo take over

One of Dundee’s oldest pubs is set to be given a new look after being taken over for the second time in 18 months.

The Campbeltown Bar – which dates from 1876 – will be given a refurbishment before reopening on September 30.

It comes as publican Stephen Tosh – who already owns The Downfield, The Nine Maidens and The Polepark Bar – and manager Chloe Reilly are now at the helm of the Hawkhill venue.

The pub had been reopened by Thomas McGeachy and Vicki Forbes in April 2023 but they have since left.

Stephen says both the outside and inside of the bar will be getting a makeover.

He says the pub will also be dog friendly, will create four jobs and will be open seven days a week.

He said: “It’s great to get the keys and get started.

“We’ve already had folk walking in asking, ‘When are you opening?’

“This was a major haunt for folk.

‘Nice messages’ as Campbeltown Bar reopening

“Traditionally it’s where the Perth Road pub crawl would start for many.

“We’ve got renovations to do but we are reopening on September 30.

“We’re changing the taps and offering drinks promotions for the customers and will be open seven days.”

He added: “We’re hoping to build up the client base here over the coming weeks and months.

“We’ve had some really nice messages after we announced we were taking over, including from our neighbours at the Hawkhill Tavern.

“It’s certainly our intention to get live entertainment back on, the venue was renowned for live entertainment.

“We were speaking about the fact The View once played a gig in here.”

The Dundee band also give the Campbeltown Bar a namecheck in song Dance Into the Night.

Chloe, 26, said: “I’m excited to be taking on the role of manager.

“The pub has so much potential and it’s a great location.

“With time and dedication, we’re looking to get this pub back up and running.

“The interest from folk walking in and asking about opening already has been great.”

Several other businesses are set to open on nearby Perth Road this month.

That includes a New York-style pizza takeaway, the Dil’Se Indian restaurant and chicken wings outlet WingVille.

The Courier has taken a look at 10 Dundee pubs that deserve classic status.