Dundee Man, 25, arrested over ‘sex attack on teenager’ in Dundee The 17-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted on Dens Road. By Bryan Copland September 5 2024, 8:48am September 5 2024, 8:48am Share Man, 25, arrested over ‘sex attack on teenager’ in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5075708/man-arrested-alleged-sex-attack-dens-road/ Copy Link Dens Road near Laing Street. Image: Google Street View A 25-year-old man has been arrested over an alleged sex attack on a teenager in Dundee. The 17-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted as she walked on Dens Road in the early hours of August 11. Police have now confirmed a development in the case. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 17-year-old woman in Dundee. “The incident happened around 3.10am on Sunday August 11 on Dens Road, near its junction with Laing Street. “The 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday September 3 and was released pending further inquiries. “Inquiries remain ongoing.”