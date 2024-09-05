Man, 25, arrested over ‘sex attack on teenager’ in Dundee

A 25-year-old man has been arrested over an alleged sex attack on a teenager in Dundee.

The 17-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted as she walked on Dens Road in the early hours of August 11.

Police have now confirmed a development in the case.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 17-year-old woman in Dundee.

“The incident happened around 3.10am on Sunday August 11 on Dens Road, near its junction with Laing Street.

“The 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday September 3 and was released pending further inquiries.

“Inquiries remain ongoing.”