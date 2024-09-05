Arbroath lout on register for groping female PC during arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Arbroath lout on register for groping female PC during arrest

Gary Brown also spat at a PC, tried to bite another and used the N-word at police while being taken into custody.

By Ross Gardiner
Gary Brown
Gary Brown appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A thug from Arbroath is on the sex offenders register after groping a police officer while being arrested.

Police responding to calls about an aggressive male in the street found Gary Brown near his home and leg restraints and a spit hood were applied.

But he managed to grope and spit on one PC and tried to bite another.

He went on to spew vile racist abuse inside a police van and exposed himself to officers.

Brown appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit four charges.

He was made subject to sex offender registration immediately and must meet with social workers before being sentenced next month.

Violence

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode explained police were called to Elm Brae just before 9.30pm.

They found Brown 15 minutes later and he immediately became hostile.

He shouted, pointed his finger at officers and told them to “f**k off”, continuing after they tried to explain why they were there.

He addressed four police officers one-by-one telling them he would knock them out, then clenched his fists and asked: “Are you ready? Are you ready?”

Police handcuffed him to the rear and as he was escorted from a garden, he began to struggle.

On the ground, he had leg restraints fixed but while lying on his stomach, he spat on a female PC’s body and reached up to grab her buttocks, while laughing.

He told the officer: “I’ll give your bum a little tickle.”

Police challenged him on this but he continued to laugh.

He then tried to bite another female PC’s lower leg but she dodged his attack.

More police were requested and a spit hood was applied.

Abusive journey

While being taken by van into police custody, Brown continued his tirade.

He stated he would assault police officers and said to one: “Look at your n**ger nostrils.”

Brown was challenged on this too but again laughed.

He managed to move his arms to the front of his body and pulled down his trousers.

Brown then spread his buttocks and asked: “Do you want to see my a******e?”

Police told him to pull his trousers up, which he did before kicking the cell.

After being charged, he apologised.

Guilty pleas

Brown, 49, of Elm Hill in Arbroath, admitted assaulting and sexually assaulting a PC on May 10 this year and assaulting a second female PC.

He further pled guilty to a charge of racially-aggravated threatening or abusive behaviour while in the police van.

Brown will return to the dock on October 17.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

David Powell
Sex offender broke rules by working at Fife hotel and being near playpark
Subway, Broughty Ferry
Subway worker cleared over claim she caused bread contamination in Broughty Ferry sandwich shop
John Healy
Jail for Dunfermline man caught dealing 61,000 'street valium' pills 
Paul Fraser and Declan Thom
Dundee pair remanded after Brechin hotel mayhem
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Loitered outside and country park crash
Aidan Lewis
XL Bullies destroyed after savaging blind spaniel in Dunblane
Mohammad Rashid
Speeding driver admits causing pedestrian's death at Stirling Sheriff Court
Easterbank, Forfar
Driver jailed after hitting victim with car in Forfar attack
Derek Lamond
Vile Fife child rapist jailed for decades of 'abhorrent' crimes
Dimitrios Tsokaropoulos
Delivery driver fined after striking pedestrian, 84, in Forfar town centre