Arbroath lout on register for groping female PC during arrest

A thug from Arbroath is on the sex offenders register after groping a police officer while being arrested.

Police responding to calls about an aggressive male in the street found Gary Brown near his home and leg restraints and a spit hood were applied.

But he managed to grope and spit on one PC and tried to bite another.

He went on to spew vile racist abuse inside a police van and exposed himself to officers.

Brown appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit four charges.

He was made subject to sex offender registration immediately and must meet with social workers before being sentenced next month.

Violence

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode explained police were called to Elm Brae just before 9.30pm.

They found Brown 15 minutes later and he immediately became hostile.

He shouted, pointed his finger at officers and told them to “f**k off”, continuing after they tried to explain why they were there.

He addressed four police officers one-by-one telling them he would knock them out, then clenched his fists and asked: “Are you ready? Are you ready?”

Police handcuffed him to the rear and as he was escorted from a garden, he began to struggle.

On the ground, he had leg restraints fixed but while lying on his stomach, he spat on a female PC’s body and reached up to grab her buttocks, while laughing.

He told the officer: “I’ll give your bum a little tickle.”

Police challenged him on this but he continued to laugh.

He then tried to bite another female PC’s lower leg but she dodged his attack.

More police were requested and a spit hood was applied.

Abusive journey

While being taken by van into police custody, Brown continued his tirade.

He stated he would assault police officers and said to one: “Look at your n**ger nostrils.”

Brown was challenged on this too but again laughed.

He managed to move his arms to the front of his body and pulled down his trousers.

Brown then spread his buttocks and asked: “Do you want to see my a******e?”

Police told him to pull his trousers up, which he did before kicking the cell.

After being charged, he apologised.

Guilty pleas

Brown, 49, of Elm Hill in Arbroath, admitted assaulting and sexually assaulting a PC on May 10 this year and assaulting a second female PC.

He further pled guilty to a charge of racially-aggravated threatening or abusive behaviour while in the police van.

Brown will return to the dock on October 17.

