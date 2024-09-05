Car set on fire yards from Dundee homes as locals hear ‘loud bang’

A car has been set on fire just yards from homes on a Dundee street.

Locals told of hearing a “loud bang” as the blaze took hold on Pitkerro Road in Linlathen at around 1.30am on Thursday.

Police say the fire was started deliberately.

The owner of the car declined to comment but residents described the moment the vehicle went up in flames.

Residents hear ‘loud bang’ during Pitkerro Road car fire

One man who lives nearby said: “I thought I heard a loud bang around 1.30am last night and then I saw flashing lights not long after.”

Another man who lives on the street said: “I think I woke up around 2.15am when I heard this commotion outside.

“A fire engine was parked across the road pumping water to the scene.

“I never went out for a look but police were also at the incident.

“The police car must have left the scene not long after 7am.”

Another resident, near the junction with Craighill Court, said: “The first I knew about it was when I saw the flashing lights outside the window.

“Police were at the scene first and the fire service shortly after.

“I could see flames coming from the car – they were big enough, it’s actually pretty scary to see.”

Police probe deliberate car fire on Pitkerro Road

The fire service confirmed it spent around half an hour at the scene of the fire.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.30am on Thursday officers were made aware of a vehicle on fire on Pitkerro Road, Dundee.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”