EXCLUSIVE: Safety fears over ‘randomly smashing windows’ at controversial Dundee Waterfront office block

Fears have been raised that workers could be seriously injured as windows have been “smashing randomly” at a Dundee Waterfront office block.

Several windows at Agnes Husband House – owned by Dundee City Council but leased by Social Security Scotland – are reported to have shattered unexpectedly in recent weeks.

The most recent incident happened on Monday when a fifth-floor window smashed – leaving glass strewn next to workers’ desks.

At least one other glass panel – in a door on the ground floor – is currently damaged.

One whistleblower says staff are worried it is only a matter of time before someone is hurt at the Site 6 building, which provoked controversy when it was built across the road from the V&A.

Smashing windows at Social Security Scotland offices ‘a serious accident waiting to happen’

The source told The Courier: “This building may not be safe for the hundreds of people working in it due to windows randomly smashing, I understand due to faulty glass that has been installed.

“It’s happened with several other windows since the building opened.

“The two main entrances for staff and customers have also broken as a result.

“This building could be potentially a serious accident waiting to happen and staff are at risk from these glass windows smashing at random.

“These glass windows are apparently under pressure and smashing with no warning, with people’s desks right next to the windows.”

The concerns have been echoed by Kevin Keenan, leader of the opposition Labour group on Dundee City Council, who says someone could be “disfigured for life” if glass was to hit them.

He said: “This gives me great concern for the employees expected to use the building and also the general public either visiting or walking past.

“A further concern is around Dundee City Council’s responsibility as a landlord and the cost implications.

“Hopefully, for the sake of the public purse, the contractor will have to undertake remedial works at their cost.”

Social Security Scotland ‘aware of issues with windows’ at Dundee Waterfront office block

A spokesperson for Social Security Scotland, which rents the building from the council, told The Courier that four inner windows have already been replaced.

They added: “We are aware of issues with a few windows in our Dundee head office.

“The health and safety of our colleagues and the general public is our main priority.

“Nobody has been injured and we are taking steps to ensure we resolve this matter with the window suppliers as soon as possible.

“Our building contractors inspected the window affected and there is no risk to the public or our colleagues.”

Dundee City Council refused to answer several questions about the issue, including the cause of the problem, whether anyone has been injured and what it will cost to repair.

A brief statement from a spokesperson said: “Any building defect, such as this, will be covered by contractual arrangements and will be repaired at no cost to the council.”

Robertson Construction, which built the block, told The Courier all inquiries about the building should be directed to the council as the landlord and declined to comment further.

It is the latest headache for the council after issues with several other buildings it owns.

This includes the Olympia leisure centre, where there has been a series of problems costing millions of pounds, issues with heating at its Dundee House HQ, and a “gross error” that led to £4.4 million of work having to be carried out on council house roofs.