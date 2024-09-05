EXCLUSIVE: Safety fears over ‘randomly smashing windows’ at controversial Dundee Waterfront office block

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

EXCLUSIVE: Safety fears over ‘randomly smashing windows’ at controversial Dundee Waterfront office block

Four windows at the Social Security Scotland building have had to be replaced.

A damaged glass panel at the Social Security Scotland building at Dundee Waterfront. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A damaged glass panel at the Social Security Scotland building at Dundee Waterfront. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

Fears have been raised that workers could be seriously injured as windows have been “smashing randomly” at a Dundee Waterfront office block.

Several windows at Agnes Husband House – owned by Dundee City Council but leased by Social Security Scotland – are reported to have shattered unexpectedly in recent weeks.

The most recent incident happened on Monday when a fifth-floor window smashed – leaving glass strewn next to workers’ desks.

At least one other glass panel – in a door on the ground floor – is currently damaged.

One whistleblower says staff are worried it is only a matter of time before someone is hurt at the Site 6 building, which provoked controversy when it was built across the road from the V&A.

Smashing windows at Social Security Scotland offices ‘a serious accident waiting to happen’

The source told The Courier: “This building may not be safe for the hundreds of people working in it due to windows randomly smashing, I understand due to faulty glass that has been installed.

“It’s happened with several other windows since the building opened.

“The two main entrances for staff and customers have also broken as a result.

“This building could be potentially a serious accident waiting to happen and staff are at risk from these glass windows smashing at random.

“These glass windows are apparently under pressure and smashing with no warning, with people’s desks right next to the windows.”

exploding glass social security HQ
The window on the fifth floor that smashed this week. Image: Supplied
The damaged door panel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The concerns have been echoed by Kevin Keenan, leader of the opposition Labour group on Dundee City Council, who says someone could be “disfigured for life” if glass was to hit them.

He said: “This gives me great concern for the employees expected to use the building and also the general public either visiting or walking past.

“A further concern is around Dundee City Council’s responsibility as a landlord and the cost implications.

“Hopefully, for the sake of the public purse, the contractor will have to undertake remedial works at their cost.”

Social Security Scotland ‘aware of issues with windows’ at Dundee Waterfront office block

A spokesperson for Social Security Scotland, which rents the building from the council, told The Courier that four inner windows have already been replaced.

They added: “We are aware of issues with a few windows in our Dundee head office.

“The health and safety of our colleagues and the general public is our main priority.

“Nobody has been injured and we are taking steps to ensure we resolve this matter with the window suppliers as soon as possible.

“Our building contractors inspected the window affected and there is no risk to the public or our colleagues.”

exploding glass social security HQ
Agnes Husband House during its construction. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Dundee City Council refused to answer several questions about the issue, including the cause of the problem, whether anyone has been injured and what it will cost to repair.

A brief statement from a spokesperson said: “Any building defect, such as this, will be covered by contractual arrangements and will be repaired at no cost to the council.”

Robertson Construction, which built the block, told The Courier all inquiries about the building should be directed to the council as the landlord and declined to comment further.

It is the latest headache for the council after issues with several other buildings it owns.

This includes the Olympia leisure centre, where there has been a series of problems costing millions of pounds, issues with heating at its Dundee House HQ, and a “gross error” that led to £4.4 million of work having to be carried out on council house roofs.

