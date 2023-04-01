Dundee couple set to reopen ‘small but mighty’ Campbeltown Bar

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee couple are set to reopen a historic Dundee bar.

Thomas McGeachy and Vicki Forbes are renovating the Campbeltown Bar on Hawkhill before it welcomes customers back later this month.

The West End venue – which dates from 1876 – had been open intermittently in recent months before its doors closed permanently.

Thomas and fiancee Vicki are now giving the bar a spruce and hope to bring it back to life.

Pair ‘buzzing’ to revive Dundee pub

Thomas, 36, who used to run a kitchen and bathroom business, told The Courier: “I’m trying to not get too excited but we’re buzzing to be relaunching the Campbeltown Bar.

“We actually made inquiries about taking it over a few years back but it didn’t happen.

“This is a small but mighty pub – I’ve got many happy memories of this place over the years.

“You could say there is an element of destiny that we’ve now got our hands on it.

“Fifteen years ago, me and Vicki remember when the place was bouncing, it had great management and entertainment.

“You couldn’t get past folk on the corner at the pub, as people piled out for a cigarette break.”

The former St John’s RC High School pupil, from Charleston, believes the pub – which gets a namecheck in The View song Dance Into the Night – has the potential to thrive again.

He added: “The place is clearly looking a bit tired and run down at the moment.

“We’re hoping to reopen early April but we’ve certainly got our work cut out.

“We’ve had the chance to speak with former customers about what the pub was like before closing.

“They described the place as ‘the morgue’ as it was painted matt grey inside so we’re brightening it up.

“Primarily it will be about bringing back more entertainment, live music and comedians.

“Campbeltown was always one of those venues you made your way to and we’re looking to bring that back.”

It comes after moves to open other Dundee bars in recent months – including the Bush Bar and the Star and Garter.