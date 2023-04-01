Dundee couple set to reopen ‘small but mighty’ Campbeltown Bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee couple set to reopen ‘small but mighty’ Campbeltown Bar

Thomas McGeachy and Vicki Forbes are renovating the West End pub before it welcomes customers back later this month.

By James Simpson
Tom McGeachy and Vicki Forbes are reopening the Campeltown Bar. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A Dundee couple are set to reopen a historic Dundee bar.

Thomas McGeachy and Vicki Forbes are renovating the Campbeltown Bar on Hawkhill before it welcomes customers back later this month.

The West End venue – which dates from 1876 – had been open intermittently in recent months before its doors closed permanently.

Thomas and fiancee Vicki are now giving the bar a spruce and hope to bring it back to life.

Pair ‘buzzing’ to revive Dundee pub

Thomas, 36, who used to run a kitchen and bathroom business, told The Courier: “I’m trying to not get too excited but we’re buzzing to be relaunching the Campbeltown Bar.

“We actually made inquiries about taking it over a few years back but it didn’t happen.

“This is a small but mighty pub – I’ve got many happy memories of this place over the years.

“You could say there is an element of destiny that we’ve now got our hands on it.

“Fifteen years ago, me and Vicki remember when the place was bouncing, it had great management and entertainment.

Thomas and Vicki outside the pub. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“You couldn’t get past folk on the corner at the pub, as people piled out for a cigarette break.”

The former St John’s RC High School pupil, from Charleston, believes the pub – which gets a namecheck in The View song Dance Into the Night – has the potential to thrive again.

He added: “The place is clearly looking a bit tired and run down at the moment.

“We’re hoping to reopen early April but we’ve certainly got our work cut out.

“We’ve had the chance to speak with former customers about what the pub was like before closing.

The bar dates from 1876. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“They described the place as ‘the morgue’ as it was painted matt grey inside so we’re brightening it up.

“Primarily it will be about bringing back more entertainment, live music and comedians.

“Campbeltown was always one of those venues you made your way to and we’re looking to bring that back.”

It comes after moves to open other Dundee bars in recent months – including the Bush Bar and the Star and Garter.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Dundee play Ane City explores womanhood, social-class and the barriers young women face
Our Pounds for Primaries winners as 16 Dundee schools land Evening Telegraph cash prizes
Watch: Outlander star Graham McTavish thinks 'Dougal MacKenzie would be proud' of Dundee's Tartan…
Dundee and Angus College under fire in damning assessment of Jason Grant treatment
Who is Humza Yousaf’s wife and Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla?
2
Adam Handling crowned Great British Menu 2023 champion of champions
MMA fighter jailed after drunken crash into Dundee petrol pump
Boys aged 12 and 14 charged over break-in at Dundee high school
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
Maureen Ramsay: Dundee charity volunteer dies aged 59

Most Read

1
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
15
3
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
16
7
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
8
9
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

BOOKS: Ana Reyes on her atmospheric and unsettling debut, The House in the Pines
WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms
Kirrie’s George cannot wait to be in the Dog House for fundraising trip on…
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney on promotion experience at Wimbledon, missing out on Vegas celebrations…
Ryan McGowan: Fit again St Johnstone star reckons Aussie sunshine fuelled miracle recovery
Royal Mail parcel office cut branded another 'nail in the coffin of Kirrie'
Nature Watch: Spring’s sweet chorus of birds and frogs
Restaurant review: Great flavours and eye for detail make Porters a delight
Aberfeldy craftsman displaying sustainable furniture from recycled Perthshire trees at prestigious RHS Chelsea
'Town and gown' at heart of 2023 St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession, says first…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented