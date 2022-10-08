Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week

By James Simpson
October 8 2022, 9.00am
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar on Seagate. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

A Dundee man is set to reopen a city centre pub 13 years after his dad ran the same venue.

Thomas Justice is putting the finishing touches on a renovation of the Bush Bar on Seagate.

The venue closed more than two years ago, but will welcome customers back on Friday after Thomas took on the licence.

Thomas and staff James Robertson, Cathrine Fraser and Emma Power. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

The Bush Bar was run by dad John – now the landlord at the Pillars Bar on Crichton Street – between 2006 and 2009.

Thomas says his dad has been a big influence on the project.

The former Harris Academy pupil, 23, said: “There had been an original interest in taking the Bush Bar over in 2019.

New look for Dundee pub

“The pandemic put that on pause, but I’m delighted to be getting set to open next week.

“There has been a huge overhaul of the inside – it’s been stripped back, though we’ve kept the same layout.

“Our project manager, Robert Maver, has done a fantastic job in transforming the place.

Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Thomas will reopen the bar on Friday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
A seating area in the Bush Bar, Dundee.
The venue has undergone a transformation. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“My father has been the backbone in supporting me with this.

“He ran the pub for a few years from 2006 so there is a family connection for us.”

Thomas is already a familiar face to customers of the Pillars, where he has learned the trade under his dad’s stewardship.

The bar area in the Bush Bar, Dundee.
The revamped bar area. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
New decor including Dennis the Menace and Oor Wullie posters in the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Some of the Dundee-themed decor. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

He says he is prepared for the challenges of relaunching a pub in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

He said: “I’ve really enjoyed working in the hospitality industry and have grown up in the trade.

“I feel lucky to have this chance to run my own premises now.

“There has been a bit of banter about some friendly competition with my dad but we’re both delighted with how the venue is looking.

The old outside of the Bush Bar, Dundee.
How the Bush Bar used to look.
John Justice with colleagues outside the Bus Bar, Dundee, during his time as landlord.
John Justice (left) outside the Bush Bar during his time as landlord. Image : John Stevenson/DC Thomson.

“The Seagate has lots of potential and there are already established premises nearby.

“I fully appreciate there have been difficulties for the hospitality sector and there are still some challenges ahead.

“With the extensive renovation and putting the right pricing structure in place at this location, I feel this is a great opportunity for us to reopen the Bush Bar.”

Editor's Picks