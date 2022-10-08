Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee man is set to reopen a city centre pub 13 years after his dad ran the same venue.

Thomas Justice is putting the finishing touches on a renovation of the Bush Bar on Seagate.

The venue closed more than two years ago, but will welcome customers back on Friday after Thomas took on the licence.

The Bush Bar was run by dad John – now the landlord at the Pillars Bar on Crichton Street – between 2006 and 2009.

Thomas says his dad has been a big influence on the project.

The former Harris Academy pupil, 23, said: “There had been an original interest in taking the Bush Bar over in 2019.

New look for Dundee pub

“The pandemic put that on pause, but I’m delighted to be getting set to open next week.

“There has been a huge overhaul of the inside – it’s been stripped back, though we’ve kept the same layout.

“Our project manager, Robert Maver, has done a fantastic job in transforming the place.

“My father has been the backbone in supporting me with this.

“He ran the pub for a few years from 2006 so there is a family connection for us.”

Thomas is already a familiar face to customers of the Pillars, where he has learned the trade under his dad’s stewardship.

He says he is prepared for the challenges of relaunching a pub in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

He said: “I’ve really enjoyed working in the hospitality industry and have grown up in the trade.

“I feel lucky to have this chance to run my own premises now.

“There has been a bit of banter about some friendly competition with my dad but we’re both delighted with how the venue is looking.

“The Seagate has lots of potential and there are already established premises nearby.

“I fully appreciate there have been difficulties for the hospitality sector and there are still some challenges ahead.

“With the extensive renovation and putting the right pricing structure in place at this location, I feel this is a great opportunity for us to reopen the Bush Bar.”