Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take the reins

An iconic Dundee pub is set to reopen next month after a father and son took the reins.

Publicans John and Thomas Justice say they are “excited” to bring back the Star and Garter on Union Street after a five-year hiatus.

Work is now under way to transform the site, which was most recently occupied by Dynamo until its lease ended.

‘Awakening a sleeping beauty’

The pair say there is “no question” the bar will revert to its former name.

The Star and Garter was one of the city’s oldest pubs when it was taken over by the craft beer firm in 2018.

John, who manages the Pillars Bar, says he will continue working with six°north founder and Dynamo owner Robert Lindsay to offer craft beer alongside more traditional drinks.

The 66-year-old said: “It does feel like awakening a sleeping beauty by bringing back the Star and Garter.

“The wonderful thing about these premises is the original fixtures and fittings are still in place.

“I’ve frequented it many times throughout the years and both Thomas and I agreed there was no question it would return to the Star and Garter.

“There is some work to be done to tidy it up.”

Thomas, who recently reopened another well-known city centre venue, the Bush Bar, says he is looking forward to working alongside his dad.

The 23-year-old says although he has no memories of going to the pub previously, it remains well-known with drinkers in Dundee.

Plans to open within weeks

He said: “The letters for the Star and Garter are still in the cellar and will be going back above the pub.

“We knew straight away we were bringing it back and the small amount of folk we’ve told also said it was a given.

“The Bush Bar was an extensive renovation but I’m delighted with how that’s gone so far.

“Thankfully this won’t be such a major overhaul given a lot of the original fixtures are still here.

“Dad has been eyeing up the pub for a wee while so we’re delighted to be coming in.

“We’re looking to reopen at the start of March and working together to bringing the Star and Garter back.”