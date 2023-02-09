Seagreen: Turbine installation work paused at giant wind farm off Angus coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Seagreen: Turbine installation work paused at giant wind farm off Angus coast

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
February 9 2023, 2.44pm Updated: February 9 2023, 2.45pm
The first turbine being installed at the Seagreen wind farm, off the Angus coast.
Work to fit the remaining turbines at the giant Seagreen wind farm off the Angus coast has paused, the developer has confirmed.

Market analyst Esgian recently noted that “no jacket or turbine is being installed” at the Seagreen site, some 16 miles off the coast of Angus.

SSE Renewables subsequently confirmed that a planned break is ongoing – work to fit array cables is continuing.

According to Esgian, the Saipem 7000 vessel, which has been transporting and installing turbine jackets for the project, is “on a yard visit in Rotterdam”.

Meanwhile the Wind Orca offshore wind farm installation ship is in Nigg, ahead of carrying out maintenance work at the Moray East wind farm.

Esgian believes at least “12 suction bucket jackets and 13 turbines” are still to be fitted at Seagreen, which is due to become fully operational in Q2 2023.

Majority of Seagreen turbines installed

Developer SSE Renewables says 79 of the project’s 114 Vestas wind turbines have now been erected, while the vast majority of jacket substructures have been installed.

Esgian said: “Jacket and turbine installation at the Seagreen offshore wind farm appears to have halted for the time being.

“No jacket or turbine is being installed, as the vessel Saipem 7000 is on a yard visit in Rotterdam and Wind Orca is on its way to Moray East to perform maintenance work.

“The installation pause appears to be a short break before activities are expected to resume again. The project still needs to install least 12 suction bucket jackets and 13 turbines.”

Seagreen: Power for 1.6m homes

Seagreen is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (49%) and French energy giant TotalEnergies (51%) (LON: TTE), after the latter acquired a majority stake in the project in 2020.

First power from the £3 billion development, the world’s deepest fixed-bottom wind farm, was achieved in August last year .

The first turbine was installed in December 2021.

A map of the Seagreen wind farm site. Image: DC Thomson.

At 1.1 gigawatts, Seagreen will capable of generating around 5,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) of renewable energy annually – enough to power more than 1.6 million UK homes.

Installation of the project’s turbines was hampered last year after a major issue with the Saipem 7000.

During a check-up in Norwegian waters in April, the crane vessel malfunctioned and dropped its load, suffering damage in the process.

Seagreen ‘on track’ for summer completion

A spokesperson for Seagreen Wind Farm, said: “The installation process continues to make good progress, with 79 turbines now erected and over 90% of the jacket substructures installed.

“The programme has forecasted a period where the Wind Orca and the S7000 vessel would be off site with both vessels expected back on site in the spring.

The Seagreen wind farm off the Angus coast has started producing power.
The Seagreen wind farm off.the Angus coast. Image: SSE

“Teams will continue to progress with the installation of array cables and the commissioning of the already installed turbines.

“Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm remains on track for completion in summer 2023.”

Seagreen hit the headlines last year after“the most potent greenhouse gas” in the world was released during installation.

Workers were forced to evacuate following the release of sulphur hexafluoride (SF6), which is almost 24,000 times more damaging to the planet than carbon dioxide.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented