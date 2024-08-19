Next plans £2.2 million of work on new Dundee store

High street retailer Next has unveiled proposals to carry out £2.2 million of work on a new Dundee store.

The fashion chain wants to open an outlet at The Stack Retail Park in Lochee.

Planning applications for Next to carry out work on the former Home Bargains unit were lodged with Dundee City Council in May and approved by the local authority in July.

Now, Next has submitted a building warrant application for £2.2m worth of work inside the unit in preparation for the store opening.

Next plans fourth Dundee store

No further details have yet been revealed about the new shop, including an opening date.

The unit, next to Aldi, has been empty since Home Bargains moved into larger premises built on the site of the former Odeon cinema last December.

It will be Next’s fourth shop in Dundee with existing outlets at the Overgate, Gallagher Retail Park and Kingsway West Retail Park.

It has not been confirmed whether the retailer plans on closing other sites to move to The Stack Retail Park.

Next has not responded to questions from The Courier about the future of its existing stores.

It comes as a new Aldi supermarket is set to open in Dundee this week.

Meanwhile, M&S opened a new outlet at Gallagher Retail Park – close to one of the existing Next stores – in July.

And plans have been lodged for a new McDonald’s restaurant on Riverside Avenue.