Dundee United suffer Kristijan Trapanovski injury blow as Jim Goodwin opens up on ‘very busy medical room’

The Tangerines gaffer offered a fitness update after a bruising 99 minutes in Ayrshire.

By Alan Temple
Kristijan Trapanovski has been a hit with the Arabs.
Trapanovski got off to the perfect start at United, scoring against rivals Dundee on the opening day of the season. Image: SNS

Dundee United have been dealt an injury blow after top scorer Kristijan Trapanovski was ruled out for around a month with a hamstring strain.

Trapanovski, 25, has enjoyed a fine start to his career with the Tangerines, notching four goals in 11 appearances following his summer switch from FK Shkupi.

However, he was a notable absentee for Saturday’s thrilling 3-3 draw at Kilmarnock.

And while not considered an overly serious set-back, the “slight nick” will require several weeks of rest.

Louis Moult notched his second goal in as many matches
Louis Moult came in to the side to face Killie in the asbsence of Trapanovski Image: SNS

“Trapa won’t be fit for the weekend,” confirmed manager Jim Goodwin. “He is looking at another three or four weeks from now.

“He did his hamstring in training last week and we thought it might settle down.

“We sent him for a scan, and it has come back as a slight nick in the hamstring.”

Goodwin: Trapa injury is a new test for him

In a further blow for the flying winger, Trapanovski was due to win his second call-up for the North Macedonia national team ahead of trips to Latvia and Armenia later this month.

Kristijan Trapanovski fires Dundee United in front. Image: SNS
Kristijan Trapanovski finds the net against Dundee. Image: SNS

“He would have been (in the squad) but won’t be travelling now,” continued Goodwin.

He has had a really positive start to the season and got the international recognition of being called up for the North Macedonia squad for the last games. Although he never got on, it was still a proud moment for him.

“Kristijan is disappointed to miss games for us and that international camp.

“It is a blow, but he is in a good place in terms of dealing with the situation.

“He understands that is part and parcel of football and being a professional athlete. It is the first injury he has ever had and is something new to deal with.”

Knoocks and niggles

Trapanovski may not be the only injury sweat ahead of another testing away day at St Mirren, albeit Goodwin is remaining coy on the identities of those occupying a “very busy medical room” at the start of the week.

The exertions at Rugby Park – the visitors chasing a draw until the 99th-minute mark – and Killie’s unfamiliar artificial surface have taken their toll.

Dundee united boss Jim Goodwin at St Andrews
Jim Goodwin will learn the availability within his squad as the weeks goes on. Image: SNS

“We have a few knocks and niggles from the weekend,” confirmed Goodwin. “We have a very busy medical room at the moment.

“I am hoping they will all make full recoveries for the game on Saturday but playing on that surface (at Rugby Park) is different to what we train and play on.”

