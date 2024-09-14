Kristijan Trapanovski: Scoring for Dundee United at Tannadice felt better than playing in Champions League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kristijan Trapanovski: Scoring for Dundee United at Tannadice felt better than playing in Champions League

The North Macedonian has quickly become a fan favourite.

Kristijan Trapanovski has been a hit with the Arabs.
Trapanovski got off to the perfect start at United, scoring against rivals Dundee on the opening day of the season. Image: SNS
By Neil Robertson

Kristijan Trapanovski admits scoring in the Dundee derby was an even better feeling than playing in the Champions League.

The 25-year-old made himself an instant hero with Dundee United fans when he netted in the Premiership opener at Tannadice last month.

The North Macedonian front man insists the exhilarating derby goal is the highlight of his career so far.

However, he is hungry for more and is determined to hit the back of the net once again against Rangers at home tomorrow.

Trapanovski said: “It was amazing. That was the best feeling in my life.

“I hope the stadium will be full again on Sunday and the same situation comes along and I score again.

Kristijan Trapanovski fires Dundee United in front. Image: SNS
Kristijan Trapanovski fires past Dundee keeper Jon McCracken to give United the lead. Image: SNS

“At the end of the day, the most important thing is the team and the result.

“I was expecting a big atmosphere at the derby but the stadium was full and the supporters were singing my name. It was crazy.

“I’ve never experienced that in my life.

“I played in the Champions League with Shkupi, but it was not the same as that first derby.

“We played in the qualification, we had a good first result but after that the results were not that great. So it wasn’t near this experience.

“The Dundee derby would be in first place ahead of those games.”

Trapanovski admits playing in Scotland has already made him a better footballer – just like Bojan Miovski predicted.

Trapanovski turned to his North Macedonia compatriot for advice when United came calling this summer.

Miovski celebrates one of his many goals for Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Miovski had been a huge hit for Aberdeen, scoring 44 goals in 91 starts for the Dons before a big-money move to La Liga side Girona last month.

The striker only had good things to say about playing in Scotland and helped Trapanovski make up his mind to sign for the Terrors.

He added: “Bojan made a great impact here. I hope I can achieve half of what he did here. If I manage that, I’ll know I’ve done okay.

“I spoke with him before I came here. He told me about the league, about the atmosphere in the league. About the teams and everything.

“He said there is no better place to improve as a player than here.”

Trapanovski has certainly hit the ground running for Jim Goodwin’s side with his performances for the Terrors earning him a first call-up to the senior North Macedonian side during the recent international break.

The player was an unused sub in the two games against Armenia and the Faroe Islands but he admitted it was still a great experience, especially with his United team-mate, David Babunski, also part of the squad.

Trapanovski added: “I was expecting to get some minutes but there was a situation with a red card in the first game. That didn’t allow it.

Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski wheels away in delight.
Kristijan Trapanovski (right) celebrates with countryman David Babunski (number 10). Image: SNS

“But I was happy to be there and hopefully next time I will get on the pitch and make my debut.

“It was great to have David there with me. He played the second game and he played well.

“I got a nice welcome from everyone there, but playing with David is very special every time.”

Trapanovski admitted gaining international recognition was a big factor when he decided to move to United.

He said: “Yeah, it played a big part in me coming here because I think I have improved a lot already in these three months.

“The national team could see that and I got the call-up.

“You can learn a lot from other international players. We have very good players with big careers and it’s a great experience for me to play with them. I’m looking forward to it again.”

