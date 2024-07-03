Dundee United’s Kristijan Trapanovski can follow Bojan Miovski from Premiership stardom to international stage, insists Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United’s Kristijan Trapanovski can follow Bojan Miovski from Premiership stardom to international stage, insists Jim Goodwin

Trapanovski is highly rated by Tangerines boss Jim Goodwin, who also brought Miovski to Scotland with Aberdeen.

By Neil Robertson
Dundee United recruit Kristijan Trapanovski (left) has designs on starring for his country, just like Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski (right). Images: Dundee United FC/SNS
Jim Goodwin hopes if Kristijan Trapanovski makes his mark with Dundee United, it can help his international career – just like Bojan Miovski did at Aberdeen.

Former FK Shkupi winger Trapanovski has signed a two-year deal at Tannadice with the option for a third as the Terrors gear up for their return to the top flight.

The 24-year-old is a North Macedonian countryman of prolific Dons striker Miovski, who Goodwin brought to Pittodrie from MTK Budapest when he was Aberdeen boss in 2022.

And although the United manager acknowledges they are different types of players, he is looking for the highly-rated Trapanovski to have a similar impact in Scotland.

Goodwin said: “The squad is starting to come together really nicely. We have done a lot of hard work since way back in January.

Trapanovski in training with his new team-mates at United’s St Andrews University training base. Image: Dundee United FC

“We were trying to be optimistic as to how that domestic campaign was going to go. We had one eye on the Premiership.

“Trapanovski is one we have been tracking for a number of months. I am really pleased to get him in.”

Goodwin added: “I am delighted with the progress Bojan has made at Aberdeen. I don’t want to put pressure on Trapanovski and say we have the same player because they play in different positions.

“But I can tell Trapanovski has a similar mentality and wants to work hard. He definitely enhances this group.”

Trapanovski has already played for North Macedonia’s Under-21s but Goodwin hopes he can help the player break into his country’s senior set-up.

Jim Goodwin, left, and Aberdeen attacker Bojan Miovski.
The Irishman said: “That was a selling point with Miovski. When he was at MTK he was playing off the right in a front three.

“Both Darren Mowbray (former Aberdeen head of recruitment) and myself felt he would be a better No.9. That has proved to be the case and Miovski has kicked on.

“He was on the fringes of the national team. He was on the bench and in squads but he was never leading their line to what he has become now.

“Trapanovski hasn’t been in the senior set-up yet but I do believe if he has a good few months with ourselves, then when the next international calendar comes up in September he would be in contention to be considered for North Macedonia.

“That is a big pull for the player as well.”

Conversation