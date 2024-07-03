Dundee United’s Kristijan Trapanovski can follow Bojan Miovski from Premiership stardom to international stage, insists Jim Goodwin

Jim Goodwin hopes if Kristijan Trapanovski makes his mark with Dundee United, it can help his international career – just like Bojan Miovski did at Aberdeen.

Former FK Shkupi winger Trapanovski has signed a two-year deal at Tannadice with the option for a third as the Terrors gear up for their return to the top flight.

The 24-year-old is a North Macedonian countryman of prolific Dons striker Miovski, who Goodwin brought to Pittodrie from MTK Budapest when he was Aberdeen boss in 2022.

And although the United manager acknowledges they are different types of players, he is looking for the highly-rated Trapanovski to have a similar impact in Scotland.

Goodwin said: “The squad is starting to come together really nicely. We have done a lot of hard work since way back in January.

“We were trying to be optimistic as to how that domestic campaign was going to go. We had one eye on the Premiership.

“Trapanovski is one we have been tracking for a number of months. I am really pleased to get him in.”

Goodwin added: “I am delighted with the progress Bojan has made at Aberdeen. I don’t want to put pressure on Trapanovski and say we have the same player because they play in different positions.

“But I can tell Trapanovski has a similar mentality and wants to work hard. He definitely enhances this group.”

Trapanovski has already played for North Macedonia’s Under-21s but Goodwin hopes he can help the player break into his country’s senior set-up.

The Irishman said: “That was a selling point with Miovski. When he was at MTK he was playing off the right in a front three.

“Both Darren Mowbray (former Aberdeen head of recruitment) and myself felt he would be a better No.9. That has proved to be the case and Miovski has kicked on.

“He was on the fringes of the national team. He was on the bench and in squads but he was never leading their line to what he has become now.

“Trapanovski hasn’t been in the senior set-up yet but I do believe if he has a good few months with ourselves, then when the next international calendar comes up in September he would be in contention to be considered for North Macedonia.

“That is a big pull for the player as well.”