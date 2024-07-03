Seagreen windfall cash paves way for Carnoustie green circular path project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seagreen windfall cash paves way for Carnoustie green circular path project

Angus Council has granted planning permission for more than 50 waymarker signs on a Carnoustie walking route circling the town.

By Graham Brown
The green circular path will take in Carnoustie beach. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
The green circular path will take in Carnoustie beach. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A green circular path plan for Carnoustie has taken a big step forward after Angus Council granted permission for almost 50 waymarkers along the route.

Carnoustie Community Development Trust is behind the scheme to encourage more people to enjoy the local area.

The 7 1/2 mile path will stretch along the seafront and loop north around the town.

Community cash from the Seagreen offshore windfarm will be used to create the new route.

The 48 waymarkers will have a QR code which will take walkers to a mobile site with information about the heritage, flora and fauna along the route.

And there will be eight lectern-style signs to complement others erected along the coastal path a few years ago.

Where will the circular path run?

The finalised route will now be decided by the trust following planning approval.

But draft designs show it starting beside the Links House HQ of Carnoustie Golf Links.

Links House at Carnoustie.
Links House beside Carnoustie’s Championship Course. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Plans show the waymarkers numbered anti-clockwise and following the coastal path to Westhaven.

It will take in Craigmill Den, Panbride and Carnoustie House grounds before continuing west towards Pitskelly.

And the route will loop back through Barry and Barry station before following the national cycle route back to the seafront.

The development trust say it will be designed to be joined from various places around the town.

That will offer folk the opportunity to enjoy ‘bite-sized’ chunks of the path.

“The fundamental aim is to promote health and wellbeing, and the enjoyment of being outdoors,” say the trust.

“The Carnoustie green circular will encourage more walking, running and social engagement in Carnoustie.”

Planning chiefs welcomed the idea and said the waymarkers would be beside existing paths or roads.

The path will pass a number of listed buildings, including the Rugby Club pavilion, Parkside House and stables, Panbride Church, Carnoustie Ladies clubhouse and Simpson’s Golf Shop.

Simpson's golf shop in Carnoustie.
The distinctive frontage of Simpson’s Golf Shop on Links Parade. Image: DC Thomson

But officials said the waymarkers wouldn’t have an unacceptable impact.

A condition has been attached to the delegated planning approval that the development trust will give details of the final siting for the lecterns in Panbride village before those are erected.

The green circular is just the latest path project making progress in Carnoustie.

Volunteers have been working to reinstate the right of way from Panbride Church to the Fairy Steps near Craigmill Burn, and on towards Muirdrum.

The project received a £19,000 lottery boost earlier this year.

