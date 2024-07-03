Seagreen windfall cash paves way for Carnoustie green circular path project

A green circular path plan for Carnoustie has taken a big step forward after Angus Council granted permission for almost 50 waymarkers along the route.

Carnoustie Community Development Trust is behind the scheme to encourage more people to enjoy the local area.

The 7 1/2 mile path will stretch along the seafront and loop north around the town.

Community cash from the Seagreen offshore windfarm will be used to create the new route.

The 48 waymarkers will have a QR code which will take walkers to a mobile site with information about the heritage, flora and fauna along the route.

And there will be eight lectern-style signs to complement others erected along the coastal path a few years ago.

Where will the circular path run?

The finalised route will now be decided by the trust following planning approval.

But draft designs show it starting beside the Links House HQ of Carnoustie Golf Links.

Plans show the waymarkers numbered anti-clockwise and following the coastal path to Westhaven.

It will take in Craigmill Den, Panbride and Carnoustie House grounds before continuing west towards Pitskelly.

And the route will loop back through Barry and Barry station before following the national cycle route back to the seafront.

The development trust say it will be designed to be joined from various places around the town.

That will offer folk the opportunity to enjoy ‘bite-sized’ chunks of the path.

“The fundamental aim is to promote health and wellbeing, and the enjoyment of being outdoors,” say the trust.

“The Carnoustie green circular will encourage more walking, running and social engagement in Carnoustie.”

Planning chiefs welcomed the idea and said the waymarkers would be beside existing paths or roads.

The path will pass a number of listed buildings, including the Rugby Club pavilion, Parkside House and stables, Panbride Church, Carnoustie Ladies clubhouse and Simpson’s Golf Shop.

But officials said the waymarkers wouldn’t have an unacceptable impact.

A condition has been attached to the delegated planning approval that the development trust will give details of the final siting for the lecterns in Panbride village before those are erected.

The green circular is just the latest path project making progress in Carnoustie.

Volunteers have been working to reinstate the right of way from Panbride Church to the Fairy Steps near Craigmill Burn, and on towards Muirdrum.

The project received a £19,000 lottery boost earlier this year.