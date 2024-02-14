Golf poll brings fresh call from Carnoustie Links chiefs for more pace on ambitious Open venue plan

More than a third of Scots are unaware of golf’s massive benefit to the nation’s economy.

And Carnoustie links bosses say the low figure highlights the importance of a more focused approach as it continues to drive forward an ambitious vision for the Angus venue.

36% of Scots questioned in the new poll by Survation for advisory firm True North did not know the extent of golf’s economic benefit.

And almost the same number don’t believe the Scottish Government has the right policies in place to encourage golf tourism.

Carnoustie plans delayed

Carnoustie hopes to see the Open Championship return before the end of this decade.

But the links body responsible for looking after the Angus town’s world-renowned assets has been frustrated over delays in delivering its wide-ranging future strategy.

It wants to strike a new long-term management deal with landowners Angus Council to cement the venue’s long-term place on The Open rota.

And the vision incorporates ambitious redevelopment proposals for Carnoustie Golf Hotel after an investor-led takeover of the 106-bedroom facility overlooking the Championship course.

A full community consultation will have to take place before change happens.

Talks have been continuing since a setback for the CGLMC plan last year.

The council say they hope to deliver a progress update soon.

But events including Storm Babet’s devastating impact on Angus have added to the delay.

Poll findings

The Survation poll asked:

How aware are you of the economic benefit of golf to Scotland?

Highly aware: 15%. Somewhat aware: 49% Not that aware: 24% Not at all aware: 12%

Do you think the Scottish Government does enough to encourage golf tourism?

Agree: 33% Disagree: 35% Don’t know: 33%

Do you think the Scottish Government has the right policies in place to ensure that communities benefit from golf tourism?

Agree: 29% Disagree: 33% Don’t know: 38%

Links CEO says ‘more must be done’

Carnoustie Links chief executive Michael Well said the survey findings highlighted the need for a clear vision to keep the Angus venue at the top of the global game.

“Scotland is the Home of Golf and Carnoustie is one of the most recognised and celebrated venues around the world,” he commented.

“These findings suggest that more must be done to promote the huge economic benefits that the sport can bring to our communities.

“The 147th Open at Carnoustie in 2018 was broadcast to 600 million households worldwide, generated £120 million of economic benefit to Scotland and £21M of that was direct cash benefit to the Angus region.

“This is precisely why we have taken the necessary steps to ensure that we secure the return of The Open to Carnoustie this decade and the massive economic benefit that will generate for Angus and Scotland.”

Mr Wells added: “We want to provide a clearer market proposition for destination tourism and collaboration with Visit Angus will serve to strengthen the tourism brand offer.

“New and improved hospitality and hotel facilities will keep visitors in the area longer and they will then demand additional facilities – making the town centres more attractive to new business, in turn leading to a potential regeneration of the local area.

“We are working closely with Angus Council to progress our plans and must move at pace to significantly redevelop our facilities and secure Carnoustie’s future as a globally renowned jewel in the crown of golf and tourism.”

Council response

A council spokesperson said: “While we have made progress, there has also been some delay to this important project due to competing and unforeseen demands such as the aftermath of several unprecedented and very damaging storms to hit the area.

“We hope to provide an update to elected members at the earliest opportunity.

“Golf tourism is worth £20m annually to the Angus economy and sustains almost 900 jobs.

“This is in addition to the revenue generated by major golf events coming to the area, including the Open Golf Championship, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and, as we will see in July this year, the Senior Open Championship.

“All provide Angus with a global platform and increase the economic value of golf tourism to the area.”

Minister’s commitment

Tourism Minister Richard Lochhead said: “Golf tourism contributes £286m to our national economy annually, and our golf championships enhance Scotland’s reputation as the perfect stage for major events.

“We are committed to working with a range of golf stakeholders to ensure that the benefits of our golf events, including hosting The Open, will continue to be spread across venues and local authorities.”