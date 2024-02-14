Golf poll brings fresh call from Carnoustie Links chiefs for more pace on ambitious Open venue plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Golf poll brings fresh call from Carnoustie Links chiefs for more pace on ambitious Open venue plan

A new study has revealed more than a third of Scots are unaware of golf's massive economic benefit to the nation.

By Graham Brown
Italy's Francesco Molinari was the winner of the last Open Championship at Carnoustie in 2018. Image: SNS Group
Italy's Francesco Molinari was the winner of the last Open Championship at Carnoustie in 2018. Image: SNS Group

More than a third of Scots are unaware of golf’s massive benefit to the nation’s economy.

And Carnoustie links bosses say the low figure highlights the importance of a more focused approach as it continues to drive forward an ambitious vision for the Angus venue.

36% of Scots questioned in the new poll by Survation for advisory firm True North did not know the extent of golf’s economic benefit.

And almost the same number don’t believe the Scottish Government has the right policies in place to encourage golf tourism.

Carnoustie plans delayed

Carnoustie hopes to see the Open Championship return before the end of this decade.

But the links body responsible for looking after the Angus town’s world-renowned assets has been frustrated over delays in delivering its wide-ranging future strategy.

It wants to strike a new long-term management deal with landowners Angus Council to cement the venue’s long-term place on The Open rota.

Paul Lawrie Carnoustie Open win.
Scotland’s Paul Lawrie holds the claret jug aloft after winning the 1999 Golf Championship at Carnoustie. Image: PA

And the vision incorporates ambitious redevelopment proposals for Carnoustie Golf Hotel after an investor-led takeover of the 106-bedroom facility overlooking the Championship course.

A full community consultation will have to take place before change happens.

Talks have been continuing since a setback for the CGLMC plan last year.

The council say they hope to deliver a progress update soon.

But events including Storm Babet’s devastating impact on Angus have added to the delay.

Poll findings

The Survation poll asked:

How aware are you of the economic benefit of golf to Scotland?

Highly aware: 15%. Somewhat aware: 49% Not that aware: 24% Not at all aware: 12%

Do you think the Scottish Government does enough to encourage golf tourism?

Agree: 33% Disagree: 35% Don’t know: 33%

Do you think the Scottish Government has the right policies in place to ensure that communities benefit from golf tourism?

Agree: 29% Disagree: 33% Don’t know: 38%

Links CEO says ‘more must be done’

Carnoustie Links chief executive Michael Well said the survey findings highlighted the need for a clear vision to keep the Angus venue at the top of the global game.

“Scotland is the Home of Golf and Carnoustie is one of the most recognised and celebrated venues around the world,” he commented.

“These findings suggest that more must be done to promote the huge economic benefits that the sport can bring to our communities.

Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links.

“The 147th Open at Carnoustie in 2018 was broadcast to 600 million households worldwide, generated £120 million of economic benefit to Scotland and £21M of that was direct cash benefit to the Angus region.

“This is precisely why we have taken the necessary steps to ensure that we secure the return of The Open to Carnoustie this decade and the massive economic benefit that will generate for Angus and Scotland.”

Mr Wells added: “We want to provide a clearer market proposition for destination tourism and collaboration with Visit Angus will serve to strengthen the tourism brand offer.

“New and improved hospitality and hotel facilities will keep visitors in the area longer and they will then demand additional facilities – making the town centres more attractive to new business, in turn leading to a potential regeneration of the local area.

“We are working closely with Angus Council to progress our plans and must move at pace to significantly redevelop our facilities and secure Carnoustie’s future as a globally renowned jewel in the crown of golf and tourism.”

Council response

A council spokesperson said: “While we have made progress, there has also been some delay to this important project due to competing and unforeseen demands such as the aftermath of several unprecedented and very damaging storms to hit the area.

“We hope to provide an update to elected members at the earliest opportunity.

“Golf tourism is worth £20m annually to the Angus economy and sustains almost 900 jobs.

Catherine Zeta Jones at Carnoustie
Actress Catherine Zeta Jones during the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

“This is in addition to the revenue generated by major golf events coming to the area, including the Open Golf Championship, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and, as we will see in July this year, the Senior Open Championship.

“All provide Angus with a global platform and increase the economic value of golf tourism to the area.”

Minister’s commitment

Tourism Minister Richard Lochhead said: “Golf tourism contributes £286m to our national economy annually, and our golf championships enhance Scotland’s reputation as the perfect stage for major events.

“We are committed to working with a range of golf stakeholders to ensure that the benefits of our golf events, including hosting The Open, will continue to be spread across venues and local authorities.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Council house average rents in Angus will break the £80 barrier. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Councillors approve 'absolutely necessary' 6.7% Angus rent rise
Objector Douglas Watt lives a few hundred yards from the planned site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
64,000-bird Forfar hen sheds approved in face of hundreds of local objections
The Black Abbot in Montrose is looking for a new tenant. Image: Admiral Taverns
Popular Montrose pub looking for new mine host
Brechin Bridge carries the A933 over the River South Esk. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Bridge re-opens almost four months on from Storm Babet
Kerryanne Shaw is setting up a sanctuary for XL Bullies in Angus. Image: Supplied
Angus kennel owner and rescuer vow XL Bully sanctuary will still go ahead despite…
10
The damage to Arbroath's south breakwater. Image: David Brown
Experts say Arbroath harbour breakwater is still safe after weekend storm battering
Woman, 78, dies after being hit by car on Teviot Place in Montrose
Woman, 78, dies after being hit by car in Montrose
Cars parked along the pavement on Ancrum Road in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pavement parking: How are Dundee, Angus, Fife, Stirling and Perth applying new ban?
11
Jeanette Irvine suffered horrific injuries in the nightclub bottle attack in Arbroath. Images: Supplied.
Mum recalls terrifying Arbroath nightclub bottle attack: 'I thought I wasn’t going to see…
Muir Homes want to build on farmland opposite Orchardbank industrial estate in Forfar. Image: Google
Developer back to drawing board as 159-house Forfar plan sunk by 'incredibly disappointing' appeal…

Conversation