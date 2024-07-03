Young farmer admits ‘low speed’ Brechin crash that left cyclist with broken bones

A young farmer has been allowed to keep his licence after a “low speed” collision that left a cyclist with a broken wrist, arm and thumb.

Teenager Lewis Cabrelli struck Jozef Madraszek while he negotiated a mini roundabout in Brechin town centre on October 26 last year.

Cabrelli should have given way, but pulled out and struck the rider who landed “badly.”

Agricultural professional Cabrelli’s job was on the line when he was charged with seriously injuring Mr Madraszek.

However, the 19-year-old will be able to continue working after his plea to a reduced charge was accepted at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Bike bump

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson said: “At about 5.04pm, the accused was travelling west on Southesk Street in Brechin, approaching the mini roundabout.

“The complainer was travelling on his bicycle. He was travelling south.

“The complainer was wearing a yellow hi-viz jacket and had a light on the front of the bicycle.”

Mr Madraszek had intended on taking the second exit.

Ms Paterson said: “When he reached halfway across, the accused attended, intending on taking the second exit.

“The accused pulled out, failing to appropriately give way and colliding with the complainer.”

Cabrelli stopped straight away and emergency services were called.

Mr Madraszek was taken by ambulance to Ninewells.

There, he was found to have a broken his wrist, left arm and a thumb.

Cyclist “went down badly”

Cabrelli’s solicitor Nick Whelan said: “I’ve seen the footage. It’s a very low speed collision.

“The vehicles were travelling a couple of miles an hour.

“The complainer went down badly.”

Mr Whelan said: “There was a bus which partly obscured the cyclist.

“He has pulled out and the next thing he knew, the cyclist dropped to the side of him.

“It’s a fairly split-second, low level moment of inattention.

“He’s employed full time as a farmer, he’s employed at several sites.

“If he was to lose his licence, he would lose his employment.”

Job saved

Cabrelli, of Provost Buchan Road in Brechin, admitted a reduced charge of driving carelessly.

He pled guilty to failing to have regard for other road users, failing to give way at a roundabout and colliding with Mr Madraszek, injuring him.

Cabrelli had initially been charged with causing “serious” injury by driving carelessly.

That offence carries mandatory disqualification from driving for at least a year.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon imposed five penalty points and fined Cabrelli £720, plus a £40 victim surcharge.

The sheriff said: “It was momentary inattention at low speed.

“The injuries may well have been caused by him falling off the bike rather than the collision.”

