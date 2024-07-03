Young farmer admits ‘low speed’ Brechin crash that left cyclist with broken bones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Young farmer admits ‘low speed’ Brechin crash that left cyclist with broken bones

The cyclist Lewis Cabrelli collided with was left with a broken wrist, arm and thumb.

By Ross Gardiner
Lewis Cabrelli appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
A young farmer has been allowed to keep his licence after a “low speed” collision that left a cyclist with a broken wrist, arm and thumb.

Teenager Lewis Cabrelli struck Jozef Madraszek while he negotiated a mini roundabout in Brechin town centre on October 26 last year.

Cabrelli should have given way, but pulled out and struck the rider who landed “badly.”

Agricultural professional Cabrelli’s job was on the line when he was charged with seriously injuring Mr Madraszek.

However, the 19-year-old will be able to continue working after his plea to a reduced charge was accepted at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Bike bump

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson said: “At about 5.04pm, the accused was travelling west on Southesk Street in Brechin, approaching the mini roundabout.

“The complainer was travelling on his bicycle. He was travelling south.

“The complainer was wearing a yellow hi-viz jacket and had a light on the front of the bicycle.”

The collision happened on Southesk Street, Brechin. Image: Google

Mr Madraszek had intended on taking the second exit.

Ms Paterson said: “When he reached halfway across, the accused attended, intending on taking the second exit.

“The accused pulled out, failing to appropriately give way and colliding with the complainer.”

Cabrelli stopped straight away and emergency services were called.

Mr Madraszek was taken by ambulance to Ninewells.

There, he was found to have a broken his wrist, left arm and a thumb.

Cyclist “went down badly”

Cabrelli’s solicitor Nick Whelan said: “I’ve seen the footage. It’s a very low speed collision.

“The vehicles were travelling a couple of miles an hour.

“The complainer went down badly.”

Mr Whelan said: “There was a bus which partly obscured the cyclist.

Forfar Sheriff Court.

“He has pulled out and the next thing he knew, the cyclist dropped to the side of him.

“It’s a fairly split-second, low level moment of inattention.

“He’s employed full time as a farmer, he’s employed at several sites.

“If he was to lose his licence, he would lose his employment.”

Job saved

Cabrelli, of Provost Buchan Road in Brechin, admitted a reduced charge of driving carelessly.

He pled guilty to failing to have regard for other road users, failing to give way at a roundabout and colliding with Mr Madraszek, injuring him.

Cabrelli had initially been charged with causing “serious” injury by driving carelessly.

That offence carries mandatory disqualification from driving for at least a year.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon imposed five penalty points and fined Cabrelli £720, plus a £40 victim surcharge.

The sheriff said: “It was momentary inattention at low speed.

“The injuries may well have been caused by him falling off the bike rather than the collision.”

