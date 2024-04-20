£19,000 lottery boost puts spring into Carnoustie Fairy Steps path project

Carnoustie volunteers have reached an important milestone in their journey to bring a popular local path back into regular use.

And the Fairy Steps group has just received a £19,000 lottery fund grant to keep the project’s momentum going.

They are working hard to restore a centuries-old path loved by generations of locals.

It runs from Panbride Church to the Fairy Steps near Craigmill Burn, and on towards Muirdrum.

Money from the 2018 Open Championship legacy fund set the volunteers on the route to success.

Great start to year for Friends of Fairy Steps

Carnoustie councillor David Cheape says recent progress has been a huge boost for the volunteers.

And the work on the ground was capped by the five-figure windfall.

He said: “The group has had a tremendous start to this year with the steps themselves being almost completely replaced or refurbished.

“Fences marking off the path to the steps through the farmer’s fields are also almost complete.

“To add to this we received the news we are to receive £19,000 from the Lottery Communities Fund.

“It will be used to replace the bridge at the foot of the steps that crosses Craigmill Burn.

“And it will allow us to commence phase two of our project which is continuing the path towards Muirdrum to enable a circular walk through the countryside.”

There are also plans to add to people’s enjoyment of the path.

“The latter stage will likely involve one or two additional burn crossings plus educational sign boards and general signage.

“We are seeking additional financial support to enable this,” said David.

“Hopefully we could achieve all of this before the end of this calendar year.”