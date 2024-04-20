£19,000 lottery boost puts spring into Carnoustie Fairy Steps path project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£19,000 lottery boost puts spring into Carnoustie Fairy Steps path project

Volunteers have been working hard to restore the historic Carnoustie right-of-way, including the Fairy Steps.

By Graham Brown
Stephen McFarlane, Lesley Marr, David Cheape and Libby McAinsh at the restored Fairy Steps.
Stephen McFarlane, Lesley Marr, David Cheape and Libby McAinsh at the restored Fairy Steps. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Carnoustie volunteers have reached an important milestone in their journey to bring a popular local path back into regular use.

And the Fairy Steps group has just received a £19,000 lottery fund grant to keep the project’s momentum going.

They are working hard to restore a centuries-old path loved by generations of locals.

Carnoustie Fairy Steps path restoration progress.
New fences have been put up along part of the path. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It runs from Panbride Church to the Fairy Steps near Craigmill Burn, and on towards Muirdrum.

Money from the 2018 Open Championship legacy fund set the volunteers on the route to success.

Great start to year for Friends of Fairy Steps

Carnoustie councillor David Cheape says recent progress has been a huge boost for the volunteers.

And the work on the ground was capped by the five-figure windfall.

He said: “The group has had a tremendous start to this year with the steps themselves being almost completely replaced or refurbished.

Carnoustie Fairy Steps.
The weather has proved a challenge for the Carnoustie Fairy Steps project. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Fences marking off the path to the steps through the farmer’s fields are also almost complete.

“To add to this we received the news we are to receive £19,000 from the Lottery Communities Fund.

“It will be used to replace the bridge at the foot of the steps that crosses Craigmill Burn.

“And it will allow us to commence phase two of our project which is continuing the path towards Muirdrum to enable a circular walk through the countryside.”

David Cheape at the Bridge over Craigmill Burn which the lottery cash will help repair.
David Cheape at the Bridge over Craigmill Burn which the lottery cash will help repair. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

There are also plans to add to people’s enjoyment of the path.

“The latter stage will likely involve one or two additional burn crossings plus educational sign boards and general signage.

“We are seeking additional financial support to enable this,” said David.

“Hopefully we could achieve all of this before the end of this calendar year.”

