Kristijan Trapanovski to Dundee United transfer timeline laid out by Jim Goodwin

Jim Goodwin has confirmed that Kristijan Trapanovski is set to become Dundee United’s fifth summer signing.

It has been widely reported that the Macedonian winger – a free agent after leaving FK Shkupi in his homeland – has agreed a two-year deal with a club-led option for a third season.

Shkupi president Olgun Aydin let the cat out of the bag earlier this month, telling Courier Sport: “Dundee United have won a great player. He is a big talent in terms of both his quality and his character.”

United have been forced to be patient as they wait for Trapanovski to receive his visa for the switch to Scotland.

However, he is expected to touch down in the coming days and, having already completed a medical in his homeland, Goodwin is hopeful he will be able to make his non-competitive debut against Annan Athletic on Saturday.

That encounter will take place behind closed doors.

And confirming the swoop for the first time, Goodwin said: “We hope to have Trapanovski in Dundee in the early part of the week as well and hopefully he will play a part in our friendly next weekend.”

Goodwin determined to ensure Ryan doesn’t feel the Strain

However, fellow new arrival Ryan Strain will not take part in that bounce game.

The Aussie wing-back reported for international duty in the aftermath of St Mirren’s season, playing the full 90 minutes of a 2-0 win against Bangladesh in Dhaka on June 6.

He then travelled to Perth, Australia, to serve as an unused substitute against Palestine on June 11.

As such, the player has been afforded an extended break prior to reporting for pre-season. He is likely to link up with the side during their training camp in Cheshire next week.

“Ryan won’t come in with the group for another week to 10 days due to the fact he’s been on international duty since the end of the season,” Goodwin told DUTV.

“We need to make sure we give him enough time to recover before he comes back in and does his pre-season.”

As well as Strain and the impending arrival of Trapanovski, United have also added Will Ferry, Dave Richards and Vicko Sevelj to their ranks.