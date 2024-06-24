Kristijan Trapanovski to Dundee United transfer timeline laid out by Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Kristijan Trapanovski to Dundee United transfer timeline laid out by Jim Goodwin

Goodwin expects Trapanovski to be in Scotland this week – but not fellow new signing Ryan Strain

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin is delighted with United's summer business so far. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has confirmed that Kristijan Trapanovski is set to become Dundee United’s fifth summer signing.

It has been widely reported that the Macedonian winger – a free agent after leaving FK Shkupi in his homeland – has agreed a two-year deal with a club-led option for a third season.

Shkupi president Olgun Aydin let the cat out of the bag earlier this month, telling Courier Sport: “Dundee United have won a great player. He is a big talent in terms of both his quality and his character.”

Talented Macedonian Kristijan Trapanovski
Talented Macedonian Kristijan Trapanovski. Image: FK Shkupi.

United have been forced to be patient as they wait for Trapanovski to receive his visa for the switch to Scotland.

However, he is expected to touch down in the coming days and, having already completed a medical in his homeland, Goodwin is hopeful he will be able to make his non-competitive debut against Annan Athletic on Saturday.

That encounter will take place behind closed doors.

And confirming the swoop for the first time, Goodwin said: “We hope to have Trapanovski in Dundee in the early part of the week as well and hopefully he will play a part in our friendly next weekend.”

Goodwin determined to ensure Ryan doesn’t feel the Strain

However, fellow new arrival Ryan Strain will not take part in that bounce game.

The Aussie wing-back reported for international duty in the aftermath of St Mirren’s season, playing the full 90 minutes of a 2-0 win against Bangladesh in Dhaka on June 6.

He then travelled to Perth, Australia, to serve as an unused substitute against Palestine on June 11.

As such, the player has been afforded an extended break prior to reporting for pre-season. He is likely to link up with the side during their training camp in Cheshire next week.

Dundee United new boy Ryan Strain celebrates St Mirren's emphatic win over Dundee at Dens Park towards the tail end of last season.
United new boy Ryan Strain celebrates St Mirren’s emphatic win over Dundee at Dens Park towards the tail end of last season. Image: SNS

“Ryan won’t come in with the group for another week to 10 days due to the fact he’s been on international duty since the end of the season,” Goodwin told DUTV.  

“We need to make sure we give him enough time to recover before he comes back in and does his pre-season.”

As well as Strain and the impending arrival of Trapanovski, United have also added Will Ferry, Dave Richards and Vicko Sevelj to their ranks.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United fans got their first glimpse of Will Ferry on Saturday.
Will Ferry: From Albufeira to Angus after Dundee United pals’ pleas
Jim Goodwin salutes around 1,000 travelling fans at Glebe Park
Jim Goodwin delivers Dundee United transfer update and Kevin Holt prognosis after nasty head…
21
Will Ferry, right, in action for Dundee United
4 Dundee United talking points: How did new boys fare in Brechin City outing?
Ryan Strain has signed for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin hails 'coup' as Dundee United snap up Australian internationalist and ex-St Mirren…
8
Tony Docherty, Jim Goodwin and Craig Levein, each standing on the touchline
JIM SPENCE: Dundee, United and St Johnstone looking to refresh squads with thriftiness in…
Summer signing WIll Ferry shows off Dundee United's new kit. Image: Dundee United FC
New Dundee United kit: 6 best photos as Tangerines stars show off fresh look…
2
Mathew Cudjoe meets Dundee United fans at Tannadice
Mathew Cudjoe says emotional farewell to Dundee United fans as Ghanaian gears up for…
Vicko Sevelj will bring versatility and aggression to Dundee United's ranks
Who is Vicko Sevelj? Dundee United new boy played alongside Euro 2024 star and…
New Dundee United man Vicko Sevelj at the Tangerines' St Andrews training base
Dundee United sign Vicko Sevelj as Jim Goodwin brands Croatian star 'personification of modern…
10
Charlie Mulgrew in his Dundee United days. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee United star Charlie Mulgrew named U/18s coach of Championship side bossed by another…

Conversation