Jim Goodwin hails ‘coup’ as Dundee United snap up Australian internationalist and ex-St Mirren star Ryan Strain

The 27-year-old right-back has signed a two-year contract at Tannadice.

By Sean Hamilton
Ryan Strain has signed for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Dundee United have signed Australian international full-back – and ex-St Mirren star – Ryan Strain.

Strain has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Tannadice after leaving the Paisley Saints this summer.

He looks set to slot in at right-back this coming season, with the Tangerines also having released left-back Scott McMann last month.

Strain (27) was part of the Australia squad for the World Cup qualifying double-header against Bangladesh and Palestine this month.

He played the entirety of the Socceroos’ 2-0 win over the Bangladeshis, in which former United stars Harry Souttar and Aziz Behich also featured.

United new boy Ryan Strain celebrates St Mirren’s emphatic win over Dundee at Dens Park towards the tail end of last season. Image: SNS

He has spent the last two seasons as a key player for St Mirren, but turned down a new contract this summer.

That left the door open for United to swoop – and boss Jim Goodwin is thrilled with the capture.

He told the club’s website: “The signing of Ryan is a coup for the club, I’m thrilled to get the deal done.

“Throughout the past two seasons, he has been one of the country’s best performers in his position – his set-piece delivery is first-class, he rarely loses a defensive duel and possesses an infectious work rate.

“Furthermore, he has experience on both the European and international stage which he can pass on to other members of the dressing room.

“Bringing Ryan to Tannadice represents an exciting and forward-thinking piece of business, and I look forward to working with him upon his return from international duty.”

Conversation