Man, 38, arrested after £6k of cannabis found in Dundee property

Drugs valued at £6,000 have been recovered from a property in Dundee.

Police discovered the herbal cannabis in a pre-planned operation at Albert Street on Thursday.

Officers were acting on intelligence and under warrant.

A 38-year-old male was arrested and will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date in connection with the incident.

Police Scotland Sergeant Kirsten Kiddie said: “Drugs bring misery to our communities, we are committed to preventing the sale and distribution of illegal drugs.

“Information provided by the public is vital in helping us to do this and information can be reported to police via 101 or to Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”