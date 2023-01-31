Dundee United to receive cash windfall as Harry Souttar seals reported £15 million switch to Leicester City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United are set to see their coffers boosted by more than £2 million after Harry Souttar sealed his big-money switch to Leicester City.

The towering Stoke City centre-half turned in a series of superb performances at the World Cup, catching the eye of Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers.

He reckons the former United and Ross County stopper could be the answer to Leicester’s defensive woes this term.

And the Premier League club finally confirmed Souttar’s arrival around half-an-hour after the English deadline of 11pm on January 31.

Souttar departed Tannadice in the summer of 2016 for a fee in the region of £400,000, inserting a sell-on clause of around 15%.

As such, the Tangerines can look forward to a financial fillip of more than £2 million.

Depending on the structure of Souttar’s transfer, United are unlikely to receive their full cut immediately.

And it certainly was not spoken for by quick-fire attempts to bolster their squad prior to the transfer window closing.

Soutted and booted 😏 pic.twitter.com/80oaY3JXdH — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 31, 2023

However, the deal will certainly create more wiggle room in United’s budget going forward.

Souttar, the brother of Rangers and Scotland defender John, made three appearances for United, scoring one goal.