Lee Ashcroft leaves Dundee as club hail ‘fantastic servant’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Lee Ashcroft leaves Dundee as club hail ‘fantastic servant’

Ashcroft has left Dens Park after four-year stint.

By Sean Hamilton
Lee Ashcroft has said goodbye to Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Lee Ashcroft has said goodbye to Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Lee Ashcroft has left Dundee after a four-year stint at Dens Park.

The popular defender and the club have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, which had one year to run.

He is now free to make a move, with a number of Championship clubs, including Ayr United and Livingston, seeking his services.

Ashcroft (30) has played a key role in two promotion-winning campaigns during his stint with Dundee and won the Andrew De Vries player of the year award in 2020/21.

Dundee's Lee Ashcroft celebrates with the Championship trophy. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Lee Ashcroft celebrates with the Championship trophy. Image: PA

The club said: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that Lee Ashcroft has left the club after both parties mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

“Lee joined Dundee from Dunfermline Athletic in July 2020 and during his time at the club he played 110 times and scored 13 goals.

“In his first season with the Dee, Lee won the Andrew De Vries player of the year award and the player’s player of the ear for the 2020/21 season as the club were promoted to the Scottish Premiership via the play-offs.

“In the 2022/23 season, he was a regular in the side that won the Championship, playing 34 league games that season.

“Lee has been a fantastic servant to Dundee Football Club and everyone at the club wishes him all the very best for the rest of his career.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan. Image: SNS
Gordon Strachan gives rare insight into 'never make a decision' Dundee remit as Dens…
Tony Docherty speaks to the media at Dundee's Gardyne training headquarters. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Tony Docherty lifts lid on Dundee transfers 'process' as summer signings set to ramp…
Jon McCracken.
New Dundee keeper Jon McCracken can become Scotland's No.1 insists Dens boss Tony Docherty
Seb Palmer-Houlden has checked in on loan with Dundee. Image: Dundee FC
Dundee complete loan signing of 'high-intensity' Bristol City striker Seb Palmer-Houlden
5
Tony Docherty, Jim Goodwin and Craig Levein, each standing on the touchline
JIM SPENCE: Dundee, United and St Johnstone looking to refresh squads with thriftiness in…
Dundee summer signing Clark Robertson. Image: David Young
Clark Robertson hails 'perfect' career move as Dundee snap up experienced centre-half
3
Jon McCracken enjoyed a run in the Dundee team during his loan spell. Image: SNS
Dundee sign Jon McCracken after keeper's Norwich exit - and make BIG jersey gesture
6
Dundee boss Tony Docherty (left) is content to have received no bids for star man Luke McCowan. Images: SNS
Tony Docherty: No summer bids yet for Dundee stars - including Celtic-linked Luke McCowan
2
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and star man Luke McCowan celebrate sealing a top-six place at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: New Luke McCowan contract would be Dundee's best summer business
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee FC pre-season in focus: Return dates, friendlies and transfers

Conversation