Lee Ashcroft leaves Dundee as club hail ‘fantastic servant’

Lee Ashcroft has left Dundee after a four-year stint at Dens Park.

The popular defender and the club have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, which had one year to run.

He is now free to make a move, with a number of Championship clubs, including Ayr United and Livingston, seeking his services.

Ashcroft (30) has played a key role in two promotion-winning campaigns during his stint with Dundee and won the Andrew De Vries player of the year award in 2020/21.

The club said: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that Lee Ashcroft has left the club after both parties mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

“Lee joined Dundee from Dunfermline Athletic in July 2020 and during his time at the club he played 110 times and scored 13 goals.

“In his first season with the Dee, Lee won the Andrew De Vries player of the year award and the player’s player of the ear for the 2020/21 season as the club were promoted to the Scottish Premiership via the play-offs.

“In the 2022/23 season, he was a regular in the side that won the Championship, playing 34 league games that season.

“Lee has been a fantastic servant to Dundee Football Club and everyone at the club wishes him all the very best for the rest of his career.”