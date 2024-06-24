Pictures from East End Park fan zone as Scotland bow out of Euro 2024

Dunfermline Athletic welcomed fans to East End Park on Sunday evening for Scotland’s third Euro 2024 match.

As the sun continued to shine over Scotland’s largest fan zone, the crowd was in strong voice as they cheered on the national side as they faced Hungary.

Steve Clarke’s side were eliminated from the tournament after losing 1-0 in the Group A clash.

City band Moonlight Zoo performed before the match before Fools Gold got the crowd excited with rock and indie classics.

The family section also brought an element of fun to the night, with games consoles and table football available. Food and drink stalls and merch stands were also on offer.

Photographer Craig Brown was on hand to capture the highlights of the evening.