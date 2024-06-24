Fife Pictures from East End Park fan zone as Scotland bow out of Euro 2024 Dunfermline Athletic's stadium was the largest fan zone in the country. Young fans will Scotland on. Image: Craig Brown By Ben MacDonald & Gemma Bibby June 24 2024, 10:07am June 24 2024, 10:07am Share Pictures from East End Park fan zone as Scotland bow out of Euro 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5018630/east-end-park-fan-zone-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Dunfermline Athletic welcomed fans to East End Park on Sunday evening for Scotland’s third Euro 2024 match. As the sun continued to shine over Scotland’s largest fan zone, the crowd was in strong voice as they cheered on the national side as they faced Hungary. Steve Clarke’s side were eliminated from the tournament after losing 1-0 in the Group A clash. City band Moonlight Zoo performed before the match before Fools Gold got the crowd excited with rock and indie classics. The family section also brought an element of fun to the night, with games consoles and table football available. Food and drink stalls and merch stands were also on offer. Photographer Craig Brown was on hand to capture the highlights of the evening. Band ‘Moonlight Zoo’ warm the fans up! Posing for a quick photo. Jim Leishman (centre) with Radio Forth’s Steve Cowan (in pink) and Ewen Cameron. A young fan equipped with all the gear to cheer Scotland on. Getting the drinks in before kick off. Singing for Scotland! Cheerful fans! Time for a selfie. Hopeful fans! Smile for the camera! A dedicated fan! Ladies ready to watch the game! Come on Scotland! Disappointment sets in. Kids will Scotland on! Go Scotland! The stadium full of tension! The crowd can’t believe it. Hungary scores. It’s too much to watch! Fans in disbelief. A young fan is comforted. It’s too much to take. Realisation kicks in. Scotland’s Euros dream is over.
