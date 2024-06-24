Pictures from East End Park fan zone as Scotland bow out of Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Pictures from East End Park fan zone as Scotland bow out of Euro 2024

Dunfermline Athletic's stadium was the largest fan zone in the country.

Young fans will Scotland on. Image: Craig Brown
By Ben MacDonald & Gemma Bibby

Dunfermline Athletic welcomed fans to East End Park on Sunday evening for Scotland’s third Euro 2024 match.

As the sun continued to shine over Scotland’s largest fan zone, the crowd was in strong voice as they cheered on the national side as they faced Hungary.

Steve Clarke’s side were eliminated from the tournament after losing 1-0 in the Group A clash.

City band Moonlight Zoo performed before the match before Fools Gold got the crowd excited with rock and indie classics.

The family section also brought an element of fun to the night, with games consoles and table football available. Food and drink stalls and merch stands were also on offer.

Photographer Craig Brown was on hand to capture the highlights of the evening.

Band ‘Moonlight Zoo’ warm the fans up!
Posing for a quick photo.
Jim Leishman (centre) with Radio Forth’s Steve Cowan (in pink) and Ewen Cameron.
A young fan equipped with all the gear to cheer Scotland on.
Getting the drinks in before kick off.
Singing for Scotland!
Cheerful fans!
Time for a selfie.
Hopeful fans!
Smile for the camera!
A dedicated fan!
Ladies ready to watch the game!
Come on Scotland!
Disappointment sets in.
Kids will Scotland on!
Go Scotland!
The stadium full of tension!
The crowd can’t believe it.
Hungary scores.
It’s too much to watch!
Fans in disbelief.
A young fan is comforted.
It’s too much to take.
Realisation kicks in.
Scotland’s Euros dream is over.

