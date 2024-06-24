Man hospitalised after car lands on roof in Kirkcaldy crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man hospitalised after car lands on roof in Kirkcaldy crash

Firefighters have been called to the scene.

By Neil Henderson
Police close St Clair Street in Kirkcaldy after car flips onto roof in crash.
Police close St Clair Street in Kirkcaldy after car flips onto roof in crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations / FJL services

A man had been taken to hospital after a car landed on its roof in a crash in Kirkcaldy.

Emergency services were called to St Claire Street, near the Rejects department store, at around 9.30am on Friday.

Two fire appliances from nearby Kirkcaldy station are in attendance as well as police and an ambulance.

St Clair Street is currently closed in both directions.

Firefighters attend to the overturned car.
Firefighters attend to the overturned car. Image: Fife Jammer Locations / FJL services

The extent of the man’s injuries has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9.45am we received a report of a crash involving one car on St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services attended and the male driver was taken to hospital for treatment.

Emergency services at the scene on St Clair Street in Kirkcaldy.
Emergency services at the scene on St Clair Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations / FJL services

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 9.45am to a car on its roof on St Clair Street in Kirkcaldy.

“Two appliances from Kirkcaldy have been dispatched and are currently still at the scene.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

