Man hospitalised after car lands on roof in Kirkcaldy crash

A man had been taken to hospital after a car landed on its roof in a crash in Kirkcaldy.

Emergency services were called to St Claire Street, near the Rejects department store, at around 9.30am on Friday.

Two fire appliances from nearby Kirkcaldy station are in attendance as well as police and an ambulance.

St Clair Street is currently closed in both directions.

The extent of the man’s injuries has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9.45am we received a report of a crash involving one car on St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services attended and the male driver was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 9.45am to a car on its roof on St Clair Street in Kirkcaldy.

“Two appliances from Kirkcaldy have been dispatched and are currently still at the scene.”

