Ex-Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher backs BOTH big decisions in Dundee United’s favour at Kilmarnock

Ex-Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has backed BOTH big calls that went in Dundee United’s favour in their draw with Kilmarnock.

Whistler Craig Napier first made a VAR call that allowed Craig Sibbald’s scorching, second half strike for the Tangerines to stand, having initially whistled for a free kick to Killie in the build-up.

Then he awarded United a last-gasp penalty to win a point after Fraser Murray fouled Luca Stephenson in the box.

The Rugby Park side argued their player had won the ball before making contact with Stephenson.

🗣️ "Very clever, if he'd blown early then no goal.

🗣️ "Doesn't get the ball, penalty" Dermot Gallagher had no complaints with the decisions in Kilmarnock's 3-3 draw with Dundee United 🔽 pic.twitter.com/i16oL7dKJA — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) September 30, 2024

However, Gallagher, speaking on Sky Sports, backed Napier’s decision-making at both incidents, reserving particular praise for his decision to delay his whistle ahead of Sibbald’s goal.

The former referee said: “It’s very unusual because, if you see, he allows play to continue – that’s a forward [Miller Thomson] making that tackle, not a defender – but allows the play to build up, the goal is scored and he then goes to the screen.

“Once the goal is scored he’s gone to the free-kick position, gone to the screen, decided it’s not a foul and given a goal.”

Sky Sports News host Rob Wotton interjects, saying: “But good refereeing, good use of VAR, because if he’d blown early…”

Gallagher responds: “Very clever. I’d say. Because if he’d blown early, no goal.”

On United’s penalty he added: “The defender’s the wrong side of the forward, he’s clumsy, catches him, doesn’t get the ball, penalty.”