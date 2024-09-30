Ex-Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher backs BOTH big decisions in Dundee United’s favour at Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher backs BOTH big decisions in Dundee United’s favour at Kilmarnock

Gallagher was speaking on Sky Sports.

By Sean Hamilton
Kilmarnock's Fraser Murray (L) fouls Dundee United's Luca Stephenson, resulting in a penalty for the Tangerines at Rugby Park. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Ex-Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has backed BOTH big calls that went in Dundee United’s favour in their draw with Kilmarnock.

Whistler Craig Napier first made a VAR call that allowed Craig Sibbald’s scorching, second half strike for the Tangerines to stand, having initially whistled for a free kick to Killie in the build-up.

Then he awarded United a last-gasp penalty to win a point after Fraser Murray fouled Luca Stephenson in the box.

The Rugby Park side argued their player had won the ball before making contact with Stephenson.

However, Gallagher, speaking on Sky Sports, backed Napier’s decision-making at both incidents, reserving particular praise for his decision to delay his whistle ahead of Sibbald’s goal.

The former referee said: “It’s very unusual because, if you see, he allows play to continue – that’s a forward [Miller Thomson] making that tackle, not a defender – but allows the play to build up, the goal is scored and he then goes to the screen.

“Once the goal is scored he’s gone to the free-kick position, gone to the screen, decided it’s not a foul and given a goal.”

Dundee United defender Ross Graham wheels away in delight
Sky Sports News host Rob Wotton interjects, saying: “But good refereeing, good use of VAR, because if he’d blown early…”

Gallagher responds: “Very clever. I’d say. Because if he’d blown early, no goal.”

On United’s penalty he added: “The defender’s the wrong side of the forward, he’s clumsy, catches him, doesn’t get the ball, penalty.”

