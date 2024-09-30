New sighting in search for missing 19-year-old Fife man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

New sighting in search for missing 19-year-old Fife man

Jamie Lyons is believed to have travelled from Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes.

By Chloe Burrell
Missing Jamie Lyons from Fife.
A new sighting of Jamie Lyons has been reported. Image: Police Scotland

A new sighting has been reported in the search for a missing 19-year-old man from Fife.

Police launched an appeal on Sunday for help to trace Jamie Lyons, who went missing from Kirkcaldy.

Jamie is believed to have travelled to Glenrothes.

He boarded a train to Markinch, arriving at the railway station there at 2.20pm on Sunday.

He then got on the 44A bus and is believed to have got off in the Woodside area of Glenrothes, near Carseggie Crescent, at around 2.35pm the same day.

Jamie is described as around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black hoodie with a zipped front over an orange top, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Sergeant Duncan Thompson said: “Concerns are growing for Jamie’s welfare and it is important that we make sure he is safe and well.

“We are asking anyone who saw Jamie get off the bus, who has seen him since or knows where he might be to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1670 of Sunday, September 29 2024.

More from Fife

Fans meet Lewis Capaldi at the Old Course in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
8 of the biggest celebrities to play St Andrews Old Course
A914 near Kettlebridge.
Man, 37, reported after Fife crash that left five people in hospital
A train arriving in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
List of key price changes as Tayside, Fife and Stirling rail fares rise by…
8
Charlene Hynd
Drug-driver forced closure of A92 in Fife
Police are searching for Jamie Lyons. Image: by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Concern growing for missing Dysart man
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Charles Leclerc in St Andrews Picture shows; Charles Leclerc in St Andrews . St Andrews . Supplied by Auchterlonies of St Andrews Date; Unknown
Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc visits St Andrews and Gleneagles during golf trip
Glamis Centre, Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View
Police probe serious assault on boy, 14, in Glenrothes
The bike ended up underneath the minibus after the Glenrothes crash. Image: fifejammerlocations.com
Man, 23, hospitalised after Glenrothes crash involving off-road bike and minibus
Ali Mitchell, head teachr at Balwearie High School in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy head teacher vows 'strong' action after spate of malicious fire alarms
A914 near Kettlebridge.
Five people injured after crash closes Fife road

Conversation