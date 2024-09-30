New sighting in search for missing 19-year-old Fife man

A new sighting has been reported in the search for a missing 19-year-old man from Fife.

Police launched an appeal on Sunday for help to trace Jamie Lyons, who went missing from Kirkcaldy.

Jamie is believed to have travelled to Glenrothes.

He boarded a train to Markinch, arriving at the railway station there at 2.20pm on Sunday.

He then got on the 44A bus and is believed to have got off in the Woodside area of Glenrothes, near Carseggie Crescent, at around 2.35pm the same day.

Jamie is described as around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black hoodie with a zipped front over an orange top, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Sergeant Duncan Thompson said: “Concerns are growing for Jamie’s welfare and it is important that we make sure he is safe and well.

“We are asking anyone who saw Jamie get off the bus, who has seen him since or knows where he might be to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1670 of Sunday, September 29 2024.