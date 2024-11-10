5 Dundee United talking points: A Terrors unsung hero spotlighted and Ryan Strain toasts milestone

Dundee United continued their splendid start to life in the Premiership by sweeping aside Ross County 3-0 at Tannadice.

Luca Stephenson opened the scoring early in the second half with a thundering diving header before Sam Dalby kept his nerve to slide home his fourth of the season after latching onto a David Babunski pass.

There was still time for 17-year-old Owen Stirton to open his account for his boyhood heroes, capping a fine afternoon in feel-good fashion.

The triumph sees the newly-promoted Tangerines remain in fourth spot heading into the two-week international hiatus.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice to analyse the action.

Ideal way to celebrate Goodwin contract – but extension was deserved regardless of County result

This comprehensive triumph was the perfect way for boss Jim Goodwin to celebrate his new deal.

However, even if County had upset the odds and escaped Tannadice with a point or three, it would not have made the contract extension any less deserved.

Arriving in March 2022, Goodwin proved unable to right a sinking ship and avoid relegation.

But, to quote United owner Mark Ogren, he has indeed “met every target” since succumbing to the drop.

A rebuilt squad; cut costs; promotion won by a distance; excellent recruitment last summer; solidity in the Premiership – initially against a backdrop of departures and upheaval behind the scenes.

It is impossible to overstate what a big job this has been for Goodwin.

And thus far, he has done it superbly.

Penning a deal until at least the summer of 2026 affords some much-needed stability to a club that has employed 10 different permanent managers in nine years and has spent five of the last nine seasons in the Championship.

Planning for the January transfer window and beyond can take place without any sense of uncertainty (would players be keen to sign contracts or pre-contracts with a club if the manager is yet to do so?)

It also protects United’s right to a decent chunk of compensation if the Tangerines excellent campaign continues in this manner and Goodwin was to catch the eye of another side.

A smart decision by a club that, following far too many years of tumult and farce, increasingly makes sensible calls.

Dalby delight

A striker in form is worth his weight in gold. United have one.

In coolly slotting past Ross Laidlaw, Dalby took his tally of goals to four in his last five matches.

His finishes have consisted of one right foot, one left foot, a header and a nerve-shredding 90th-minute penalty against Hibs; decent variety.

All the while, the on-loan Wrexham man has impressed with his work rate, link-up play and ability to stretch the game.

Dalby increasingly looks like a fine capture, and he was afforded plenty of opportunity to shine thanks to Jort van der Sande and David Babunski offering support, and a constant supply of dangerous deliveries from Will Ferry and Ryan Strain.

After testing trips to Aberdeen and Hibernian in recent weeks when he was handed an often-thankless task, no player registered more shots (five) or touches in the box (12) than the United striker on Saturday.

Unsung hero Sevelj in man of the match showing

United’s central midfield was terrific against County.

Babunski was direct and effective in a more advanced role and capped a good display with the inventive assist for Dalby’s strike, looping a long pass over his own shoulder.

Stephenson continues to spectacularly bely the fact he had never registered a senior goal or assist prior to arriving at Tannadice. The timing of his run into the box for the opening goal was perfect and his diving header unerring.

The on-loan Liverpool man now boasts five goal contributions in the Premiership, rippling the net three times and teeing up another two.

However, Vicko Sevelj, deployed as the anchorman, was the unassuming standout in that triumphant triumvirate.

As per Opta, no United player won more tackles (three) or made more interceptions (two) than the versatile summer signing.

He was in second place among his teammates for possession won (seven times), duels won (9) and clearances made, behind Emmanuel Adegboyega, Kevin Holt and Declan Gallagher, respectively.

Only Holt made more accurate passes than Sevelj’s 34, while the former Croatia U/21 international rattled the post with an effort from the edge of the box.

A man of the match showing from Sevelj.

Magic moment for Owen Stirton

There have been no shortage of “moments” for United fans to savour this season.

Their Dundee derby opener at an electric Tannadice; Ross Graham’s last-minute penalty to rescue a point at Kilmarnock; THAT Meshack Ubochioma goal on the 99-minute mark against Hibs.

You can add Stirton’s first United goal to the list.

It may have lacked the crackling drama of the other highlights mentioned, but there are few things a supporter loves to see more than one of their own living the dream in tangerine. Special.

The Baldragon Academy graduate instinctively pounced to head beyond Ross Laidlaw just 60 seconds into his Premiership debut.

The fist-pumping celebration and slight encroachment on to the pitch by Goodwin (no slip this time) spoke volumes. Often inscrutable, the Irishman couldn’t hide his delight.

United chiefs firmly believe that the highly-rated 17-year-old will have plenty more goals for his boyhood heroes to come – he is that highly-regarded – but he’ll never forget his first.

Strain gain for United

While it may be slightly lost among Dalby’s hot-streak, Stirton’s joy and a comprehensive win that sees United’s momentum continue, this was a major milestone for wing-back Ryan Strain.

The Australia international completed just his second 90 minutes for the Tangerines, and his first since suffering a devastating hamstring tear against Stenhousemuir in July.

Strain has hit the ground running since being reintroduced to the United side in recent weeks and was at the heart of the action against County throughout (only Will Ferry had more touches of the ball).

The prospect of a fully fit and firing Strain after the international break and beyond is a tantalising one for a United side that is already riding high.