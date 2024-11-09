Owen Stirton set for pelters after Dundee United dream goal as Jim Goodwin hails ‘Roy of the Rovers’ moment

Jim Goodwin has hailed Owen Stirton’s first ever Dundee United goal as a “Roy of the Rovers” moment.

However, a beaming Goodwin reckons the talented teenager might be destined to get pelters from his teammates after sprinting over to celebrate the strike with the Tannadice gaffer.

Stirton, 17, was handed his Premiership debut with 89 minutes on the clock and proceeded to head home from close-range with his first touch, adding some gloss to a 3-0 triumph over Ross County.

After taking the acclaim of the fans, Stirton dashed over to receive a congratulatory hug from Goodwin.

“I was delighted for him, although he will get a bit of stick off the boys for coming over to me, no doubt,” laughed Goodwin.

“It was a really proud moment for the kid and for his family. To score at that end, in front of the home supporters; it’s “Roy of the Rovers” stuff.”

He added: “Since coming in to the club 18 months ago as a full-time player, Owen has been with my first-team because I think that much of him.

“Physically, he’s still developing and has a lot to do in terms of the technical aspect of the game. But I believed he would get an opportunity in the last few minutes.

“There’s no better way to get your first Premiership goal – just stick your head on the ball two years out. I’m sure he will remember that moment for a long time.”

Perfect contract celebration

Stirton’s goal added to efforts from Luca Stephenson and in-form front-man Sam Dalby, ensuring United remain in fourth spot in the Premiership going into the November international break.

Indeed, they now have a seven-point cushion in the top-six.

The perfect way for Goodwin to toast his new contract.

“It’s a good way to celebrate the contract,” added Goodwin.

“You’re always a wee bit nervous at the timing of these announcements but we got a real positive reaction from the group.

“It was fantastic to top it off with this performance.

County prove stubborn in first period

United deployed a two-man attack, with Jort van der Sande joining Dalby up top. David Babunski was handed a forward-thinking midfield role as the Tangerines switched from 3-4-3 to a 3-5-2.

Glenn Middleton dropped out from the side that drew 1-1 at Hibs last time out. Meanwhile, captain Ross Docherty was back on the bench following a month on the sidelines.

Jordan White, who notched a hat-trick when these sides last met at Tannadice, was the first to threaten as he soared to meet a superb Elijah Campbell corner. However, he could only direct his effort over the bar.

Dalby responded with his own header – drifting harmlessly over the bar – before Vicko Sevelj registered the first shot on target, stinging the palms of Ross Laidlaw with a speculative dig from distance.

As well as proving a threat from in-swinging set-pieces, Campbell fizzed a ferocious drive narrowly over the bar as half-time approached. County captain Connor Randall then missed the target from inside the box after Jack Walton flapped at a deep cross.

Although winless on the road in 22 Premiership matches, the travel sick Staggies were giving a decent account of themselves.

Breaking the deadlock

United exploded out of the blocks in the second period and were the width of the woodwork away from breaking the deadlock as Sevelj, hunting his first Tangerines goal, rattled the post from the edge of the box.

However, Goodwin’s men would not be denied for long.

Will Ferry was the creator, whipping a sumptuous delivery into danger zone following a smart dummy overlap by Kevin Holt, allowing Stephenson to power home his third goal of the campaign with a wonderful diving header.

Dalby adds to his tally

With the County barricades breached, United soon added a second.

Babunski hooked an inventive long ball through on goal, catching the Staggies back-line woefully high and flat, and Dalby raced on to the ball before coolly slotting past Laidlaw.

Four goals in five games for the on-loan Wrexham man.

And there was still time for a dream moment for home-grown teenager Stirton, who climbed from bench to head home.

Goodwin added: “We grew into the game and, in the second half, it was a very dominant performance against a difficult opponent.”