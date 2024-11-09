Owen Stirton set for pelters after Dundee United dream goal as Jim Goodwin hails ‘Roy of the Rovers’ moment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Owen Stirton set for pelters after Dundee United dream goal as Jim Goodwin hails ‘Roy of the Rovers’ moment

United go into the international break in fourth spot.

By Alan Temple
Owen Stirton celebrates his goal with Jim Goodwin
Stirton celebrates his goal with Goodwin. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has hailed Owen Stirton’s first ever Dundee United goal as a “Roy of the Rovers” moment.

However, a beaming Goodwin reckons the talented teenager might be destined to get pelters from his teammates after sprinting over to celebrate the strike with the Tannadice gaffer.

Stirton, 17, was handed his Premiership debut with 89 minutes on the clock and proceeded to head home from close-range with his first touch, adding some gloss to a 3-0 triumph over Ross County.

After taking the acclaim of the fans, Stirton dashed over to receive a congratulatory hug from Goodwin.

Owen Stirton wheels away in celebration
Stirton wheels away in celebration. Image: SNS

“I was delighted for him, although he will get a bit of stick off the boys for coming over to me, no doubt,” laughed Goodwin.

“It was a really proud moment for the kid and for his family. To score at that end, in front of the home supporters; it’s “Roy of the Rovers” stuff.”

He added: “Since coming in to the club 18 months ago as a full-time player, Owen has been with my first-team because I think that much of him.

“Physically, he’s still developing and has a lot to do in terms of the technical aspect of the game. But I believed he would get an opportunity in the last few minutes.

“There’s no better way to get your first Premiership goal – just stick your head on the ball two years out. I’m sure he will remember that moment for a long time.”

Perfect contract celebration

Stirton’s goal added to efforts from Luca Stephenson and in-form front-man Sam Dalby, ensuring United remain in fourth spot in the Premiership going into the November international break.

Indeed, they now have a seven-point cushion in the top-six.

The perfect way for Goodwin to toast his new contract. 

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin toasted his new deal in style
Goodwin toasted his new deal in style. Image: SNS

“It’s a good way to celebrate the contract,” added Goodwin.

“You’re always a wee bit nervous at the timing of these announcements but we got a real positive reaction from the group.

“It was fantastic to top it off with this performance.

County prove stubborn in first period

United deployed a two-man attack, with Jort van der Sande joining Dalby up top. David Babunski was handed a forward-thinking midfield role as the Tangerines switched from 3-4-3 to a 3-5-2.

Glenn Middleton dropped out from the side that drew 1-1 at Hibs last time out. Meanwhile, captain Ross Docherty was back on the bench following a month on the sidelines.

Dundee United captain Ross Docherty was back in the fold.
United captain Ross Docherty was back in the fold. Image: SNS

Jordan White, who notched a hat-trick when these sides last met at Tannadice, was the first to threaten as he soared to meet a superb Elijah Campbell corner. However, he could only direct his effort over the bar.

Dalby responded with his own header – drifting harmlessly over the bar – before Vicko Sevelj registered the first shot on target, stinging the palms of Ross Laidlaw with a speculative dig from distance.

As well as proving a threat from in-swinging set-pieces, Campbell fizzed a ferocious drive narrowly over the bar as half-time approached. County captain Connor Randall then missed the target from inside the box after Jack Walton flapped at a deep cross.

Connor Randall blows a good chance for Dundee United
Connor Randall blows a good chance for United. Image: SNS

Although winless on the road in 22 Premiership matches, the travel sick Staggies were giving a decent account of themselves.

Breaking the deadlock

United exploded out of the blocks in the second period and were the width of the woodwork away from breaking the deadlock as Sevelj, hunting his first Tangerines goal, rattled the post from the edge of the box.

Luca Stephenson acrobatically gives Dundee United the lead
Stephenson acrobatically gives United the lead. Image: SNS

However, Goodwin’s men would not be denied for long.

Will Ferry was the creator, whipping a sumptuous delivery into danger zone following a smart dummy overlap by Kevin Holt, allowing Stephenson to power home his third goal of the campaign with a wonderful diving header.

Dalby adds to his tally

With the County barricades breached, United soon added a second.

Dalby shows his cool streak in front of goal
Dalby shows his cool streak in front of goal. Image: SNS

Babunski hooked an inventive long ball through on goal, catching the Staggies back-line woefully high and flat, and Dalby raced on to the ball before coolly slotting past Laidlaw.

Four goals in five games for the on-loan Wrexham man.

And there was still time for a dream moment for home-grown teenager Stirton, who climbed from bench to head home.

Goodwin added: “We grew into the game and, in the second half, it was a very dominant performance against a difficult opponent.”

More from Dundee United

Forfar manager Ray McKinnon.
Ray McKinnon sacked by Forfar Athletic as ex-Dundee United boss pays price for miserable…
Stephen Thompson has announced that he has applied for bankruptcy
Former Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson announces bankruptcy on radio
Dundee United keeper Jack Walton at training
Jack Walton on why Dundee United’s late goals are no fluke as Tannadice stopper…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin shows he hasn't lost his touch after his side knocked St Mirren out of the Premier Sports Cup in August. Image: SNS
12 best pictures from Jim Goodwin's Dundee United reign as manager signs new contract
Jim Goodwin has guided United to promotion and a solid top-flight start
Jim Goodwin signs new Dundee United contract as Mark Ogren delivers glowing endorsement
Colin Steven points to the spot for Hibs
SFA panel delivers final verdict on Dundee United VAR controversy in split decision
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren on the pitch at Tannadice
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United owner Mark Ogren must back Jim Goodwin in January
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin eyes Dundee United January transfer business amid 'smallest squad' claim
Miller Thomson, right, in action when County last faced United
5 things you need to know ahead of Dundee United v Ross County: Selection…
Sam Dalby makes no mistake from the penalty spot
EXCLUSIVE: Sam Dalby on sports psychologist impact as Dundee United striker chases 'extra edge'

Conversation