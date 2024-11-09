Jack Walton on why Dundee United’s late goals are no fluke as Tannadice stopper reveals 100-minute expectation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Walton on why Dundee United’s late goals are no fluke as Tannadice stopper reveals 100-minute expectation

Walton has discussed United's happy knack of striking late.

Dundee United keeper Jack Walton at training
Full focus: Jack Walton is ready for County. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jack Walton reckons Dundee United’s stunning record of late goals this season is down to a mix of attitude, planning and fitness – with a pinch of good fortune.

The Tangerines have found the net in the 75th minute or later EIGHT times in the Premiership, more than any other side in the division.

That includes four injury time efforts that have accounted for an additional five points.

As outlined by Courier Sport this week, 50% of United’s total league goals have come in the last 15 minutes, most recently with Sam Dalby slotting home a last-gasp penalty to secure a 1-1 draw against Hibs.

Walton takes immense pride in the Terrors’ resilience and persistence, albeit he is keen to ensure late drama does not become a weekly necessity; he wants the Tangerines to start pressing home leads – ideally starting against Ross County today.

A little bit of luck

“Our record shows a lot about the character of the team, the never-say-die attitude,” said Walton.

“If we are behind by one goal going into the later stages, we always believe we’re in the game and have a chance. It’s good character.

“But there are plenty of different factors. We work extremely hard during the week and, even going back to the work we put in during pre-season, we consider ourselves a very fit team.

“We can always carry on until the last minute.

“You also need a bit of luck, I need to say. On Sunday, we got the (penalty) decision that went for us.”

Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton makes his voice heard
Jack Walton makes his voice heard. Image: SNS

He added: “If we are behind, we know we’ve come out of it before with a result. That helps you mentally because you keep pushing, knowing that it’s possible.”

The 100-minute men

A level of composure is also required.

And Walton has articulated the change in mindset during the VAR era.

Entering injury time used to be a cause for “panic” – desperately shelling balls into the box – but teams are increasingly aware that Premiership fixtures often last 100 minutes and, as such, patience and durability are pivotal.

United have scored in the 99th minute TWICE this team.

In the not-so-distant past, a game even reaching the 99th minute would be a curio.

“The chances are, when that board goes up there might be six, seven, eight minutes added on,” continued Walton. “And things can happen in injury time that extends it more.

“So, you know at 90 minutes there’s still a lot of time left. We ended up playing another 10 minutes at Hibs. And 10 minutes is a lot of football.

“When 90 minutes was up, it used to be a bit panic-stricken. Now, I feel like you don’t have to think, as soon as that board goes up, it’s panic – “there’s only a minute left” or whatever.

“You don’t have to throw the kitchen sink at it and can play your football. We have strategies and we follow those until the final whistle.”

Jack Walton looks ahead to the visit of Ross County
Walton looks ahead to the visit of Ross County. Image: SNS

He added: “Also, it’s the first season I’ve used VAR, and twice in the last two games it’s either been an issue, or it’s broken! Before you know it, it’s four or five minutes where you’ve just been standing around. That needs added on.”

Walton: VAR can improve

On the topic of VAR, the technology defined the closing stages of United’s draw at Easter Road last weekend.

Referee Colin Steven awarded the Tangerines a spot-kick for a tug on Emmanuel Adegboyega’s jersey after the whistler was sent to the monitor by his colleague in the booth, Grant Irvine.

However, a similar offence by Dalby on Warren O’Hora minutes later went unpunished.

“Everyone knows why VAR has come in,” added Walton. “It’s there for clear and obvious mistakes. Nobody wants to lose a game and then, when you watch it back, there’s a clear mistake.

“I think everyone in the world – never mind in this league – can say that VAR can still get better.”

