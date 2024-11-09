Jack Walton on why Dundee United’s late goals are no fluke as Tannadice stopper reveals 100-minute expectation

Jack Walton reckons Dundee United’s stunning record of late goals this season is down to a mix of attitude, planning and fitness – with a pinch of good fortune.

The Tangerines have found the net in the 75th minute or later EIGHT times in the Premiership, more than any other side in the division.

That includes four injury time efforts that have accounted for an additional five points.

As outlined by Courier Sport this week, 50% of United’s total league goals have come in the last 15 minutes, most recently with Sam Dalby slotting home a last-gasp penalty to secure a 1-1 draw against Hibs.

Walton takes immense pride in the Terrors’ resilience and persistence, albeit he is keen to ensure late drama does not become a weekly necessity; he wants the Tangerines to start pressing home leads – ideally starting against Ross County today.

A little bit of luck

“Our record shows a lot about the character of the team, the never-say-die attitude,” said Walton.

“If we are behind by one goal going into the later stages, we always believe we’re in the game and have a chance. It’s good character.

“But there are plenty of different factors. We work extremely hard during the week and, even going back to the work we put in during pre-season, we consider ourselves a very fit team.

“We can always carry on until the last minute.

“You also need a bit of luck, I need to say. On Sunday, we got the (penalty) decision that went for us.”

He added: “If we are behind, we know we’ve come out of it before with a result. That helps you mentally because you keep pushing, knowing that it’s possible.”

The 100-minute men

A level of composure is also required.

And Walton has articulated the change in mindset during the VAR era.

Entering injury time used to be a cause for “panic” – desperately shelling balls into the box – but teams are increasingly aware that Premiership fixtures often last 100 minutes and, as such, patience and durability are pivotal.

United have scored in the 99th minute TWICE this team.

In the not-so-distant past, a game even reaching the 99th minute would be a curio.

“The chances are, when that board goes up there might be six, seven, eight minutes added on,” continued Walton. “And things can happen in injury time that extends it more.

“So, you know at 90 minutes there’s still a lot of time left. We ended up playing another 10 minutes at Hibs. And 10 minutes is a lot of football.

“When 90 minutes was up, it used to be a bit panic-stricken. Now, I feel like you don’t have to think, as soon as that board goes up, it’s panic – “there’s only a minute left” or whatever.

“You don’t have to throw the kitchen sink at it and can play your football. We have strategies and we follow those until the final whistle.”

He added: “Also, it’s the first season I’ve used VAR, and twice in the last two games it’s either been an issue, or it’s broken! Before you know it, it’s four or five minutes where you’ve just been standing around. That needs added on.”

Walton: VAR can improve

On the topic of VAR, the technology defined the closing stages of United’s draw at Easter Road last weekend.

Referee Colin Steven awarded the Tangerines a spot-kick for a tug on Emmanuel Adegboyega’s jersey after the whistler was sent to the monitor by his colleague in the booth, Grant Irvine.

However, a similar offence by Dalby on Warren O’Hora minutes later went unpunished.

“Everyone knows why VAR has come in,” added Walton. “It’s there for clear and obvious mistakes. Nobody wants to lose a game and then, when you watch it back, there’s a clear mistake.

“I think everyone in the world – never mind in this league – can say that VAR can still get better.”