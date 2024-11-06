The goal stat that shows Dundee United are Premiership kings of the late, late show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The goal stat that shows Dundee United are Premiership kings of the late, late show

The Tangerines have scored more goals in the final 15 minutes of Premiership games than any other team - half of their overall total

Luca Stephenson, No.17, celebrates his second Dundee United goal of the season against Hibs
United strike in injury time against Hibs last month.
By Alan Temple

Dundee United produced another late, late show in Edinburgh on Sunday.

When Sam Dalby coolly converted from the penalty spot against Hibs, it was the fourth time United have scored a goal in the 90th minute or beyond. It is a side that simply doesn’t know when its beaten.

Admittedly, they owed much to a daft tug on Emmanuel Adegboyega’s jersey by Mykola Kuharevich – but yet again, it was a show of resilience and persistence by Jim Goodwin’s charges, particularly after an otherwise underwhelming showing.

Moreover, the precious point saw the Terrors move into fourth spot in the Premiership after 11 games.

And it would be an understatement to say that United have made a habit of scoring late goals.

United top the table for goals in 75th minute and beyond

The Tangerines have rippled the net EIGHT times in the 75th minute or later in the league this season, more than any other team, including a prolific Celtic side.

Among those strikes were crucial last-gasp efforts by Ross Graham at Kilmarnock, Adegboyega’s winner at St Mirren (bang on the 75-minute mark), and Luca Stephenson and Meshack Ubochioma in injury time to beat Hibs at Tannadice.

The Dundee United players celebrate Sam Dalby's finish
The United players celebrate Dalby's finish.

Celtic have scored seven goals in the same period, with Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone and Hearts on five.

Remarkably, a whopping 50% of United’s total league goals have come in the final 15 minutes of games.

No other team has a tally of more than 40% (Ross County).

Will United’s penchant for the dramatic continue when County visit Tannadice on Saturday?

Supporters would certainly be advised not to leave early.

The full table can be viewed below:

Conversation