The goal stat that shows Dundee United are Premiership kings of the late, late show

Dundee United produced another late, late show in Edinburgh on Sunday.

When Sam Dalby coolly converted from the penalty spot against Hibs, it was the fourth time United have scored a goal in the 90th minute or beyond. It is a side that simply doesn’t know when its beaten.

Admittedly, they owed much to a daft tug on Emmanuel Adegboyega’s jersey by Mykola Kuharevich – but yet again, it was a show of resilience and persistence by Jim Goodwin’s charges, particularly after an otherwise underwhelming showing.

Moreover, the precious point saw the Terrors move into fourth spot in the Premiership after 11 games.

And it would be an understatement to say that United have made a habit of scoring late goals.

United top the table for goals in 75th minute and beyond

The Tangerines have rippled the net EIGHT times in the 75th minute or later in the league this season, more than any other team, including a prolific Celtic side.

Among those strikes were crucial last-gasp efforts by Ross Graham at Kilmarnock, Adegboyega’s winner at St Mirren (bang on the 75-minute mark), and Luca Stephenson and Meshack Ubochioma in injury time to beat Hibs at Tannadice.

Celtic have scored seven goals in the same period, with Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone and Hearts on five.

Remarkably, a whopping 50% of United’s total league goals have come in the final 15 minutes of games.

No other team has a tally of more than 40% (Ross County).

Will United’s penchant for the dramatic continue when County visit Tannadice on Saturday?

Supporters would certainly be advised not to leave early.

The full table can be viewed below: