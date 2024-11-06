Childcare worries as two north east Fife nurseries announce closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Childcare worries as two north east Fife nurseries announce closure

Dozens of families are affected by the announcements.

By Claire Warrender
Bee Curious in Anstruther is one of two Fife nurseries to announce its closure by the end of the year. Image: Google.
Two north East Fife nurseries have announced their impending closure, prompting childcare woes for dozens of families.

Little Farmer Childcare, which looks after 18 children at Balcaskie Estate, confirmed it will shut on December 12.

Meanwhile, Bee Curious in Anstruther, will also close before the end of the year.

The Bee Curious building will become an Airbnb after the nursery closure. Image: Google

It caters for 26 youngsters up to the age of 12.

And it is understood its St Andrews Road premises is to be converted into an Airbnb.

Financial difficulties are said to be behind both decisions, with lack of funding and the recent announcement of a National Insurance hike both blamed.

Fife Council says it is supporting affected families to find alternative nursery places.

However, North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie warned local authority nurseries operate fewer hours and do not cater for younger children.

He said: “I know this will cause problems for parents who already struggle to juggle childcare with work or studies.”

Reasons for Fife nursery closures

Mr Rennie is very concerned about the planned closures.

“There’s no single reason for the closure of these nurseries. There are many,” he said.

“Private, voluntary and independent nurseries get a lower level of funding than council nurseries which makes it difficult to recruit staff and keep the businesses financially viable.

Willie Rennie is concerned about two north east Fife nursery closures
North East Fife MSP is concerned about the two nursery closures. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“The recent rise in national insurance contributions will make it difficult for many too.”

The Liberal Democrat MSP hopes to encourage the opening of a new nursery in the area.

And he is working with Scottish Government ministers in a bid to influence funding policies.

In the meantime, he has urged families affected by the closure of the East Neuk nurseries to register with Fife Council.

“I wish I had more immediate solutions to this problem but I will do all that I can to help,” he said.

Help to find alternative nursery places

Fife Council quality improvement officer Clark Graham confirmed the council is aware of the closure plans of Bee Curious and Little Farmer.

He said: “We’re supporting affected families to find alternative places for their funded entitlement of early learning and childcare.”

Jane Parsons, owner of Little Farmer Childcare, declined to comment on the issue.

Bee Curious has been contacted but has yet to respond.

