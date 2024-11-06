Childcare worries as two north east Fife nurseries announce closure

Two north East Fife nurseries have announced their impending closure, prompting childcare woes for dozens of families.

Little Farmer Childcare, which looks after 18 children at Balcaskie Estate, confirmed it will shut on December 12.

Meanwhile, Bee Curious in Anstruther, will also close before the end of the year.

It caters for 26 youngsters up to the age of 12.

And it is understood its St Andrews Road premises is to be converted into an Airbnb.

Financial difficulties are said to be behind both decisions, with lack of funding and the recent announcement of a National Insurance hike both blamed.

Fife Council says it is supporting affected families to find alternative nursery places.

However, North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie warned local authority nurseries operate fewer hours and do not cater for younger children.

He said: “I know this will cause problems for parents who already struggle to juggle childcare with work or studies.”

Reasons for Fife nursery closures

Mr Rennie is very concerned about the planned closures.

“There’s no single reason for the closure of these nurseries. There are many,” he said.

“Private, voluntary and independent nurseries get a lower level of funding than council nurseries which makes it difficult to recruit staff and keep the businesses financially viable.

“The recent rise in national insurance contributions will make it difficult for many too.”

The Liberal Democrat MSP hopes to encourage the opening of a new nursery in the area.

And he is working with Scottish Government ministers in a bid to influence funding policies.

In the meantime, he has urged families affected by the closure of the East Neuk nurseries to register with Fife Council.

“I wish I had more immediate solutions to this problem but I will do all that I can to help,” he said.

Help to find alternative nursery places

Fife Council quality improvement officer Clark Graham confirmed the council is aware of the closure plans of Bee Curious and Little Farmer.

He said: “We’re supporting affected families to find alternative places for their funded entitlement of early learning and childcare.”

Jane Parsons, owner of Little Farmer Childcare, declined to comment on the issue.

Bee Curious has been contacted but has yet to respond.