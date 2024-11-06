Detailed plans for new Bannockburn primary school revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Detailed plans for new Bannockburn primary school revealed

South Stirling Gateway's primary school will have seven classrooms, a seven-a-side grass sports pitch and a car park.

By Isla Glen
How the new school at South Stirling Gateway is expected to look. Image: Ryder Architecture on behalf of Stirling Council
How the new school at South Stirling Gateway is expected to look. Image: Ryder Architecture on behalf of Stirling Council

New plans for a primary school serving hundreds of children at a new housing development in Stirling have been revealed.

South Stirling Gateway will see up to 1,100 homes built between Bannockburn and the M9 Pirnhall Junction, where the former Corbiewood Stadium and Brucefields Family Golf Centre were.

The proposals, submitted by Ryder Architecture on behalf of Stirling Council, detail a seven-classroom school with a seven-a-side grass sports pitch and a car park.

The school, which will have a dining hall and a games hall, will cost almost £14 million to build. The developers will contribute around £6.8 million.

It is expected that the school will serve 217 pupils and have 26 members of staff.

A sports pitch will be constructed, as well as the school. Image: Ryder Architecture on behalf of Stirling Council

However, the plans have accommodated a potential extension of four additional classrooms.

This means the school could welcome 317 children and 35 employees in future.

The current plans have ensured common areas, such as toilets and the dining room, have capacity for an extension.

The sports pitch and other multi-purpose facilities will be available for community use outwith the school’s operating hours.

Active travel focus at new Bannockburn school

The school will be adjacent to Pirnhall Road and this section of the road will become an active travel link for pedestrians and cyclists.

The car park will include staff parking, accessible spaces and EV charging.

There will be five parallel parking bats for pick up and drop offs, as well as 30 cycle parking spaces.

While plans are yet to be finalised by Persimmon Homes, the developers expect that it will primarily be back gardens facing the school grounds.

The proposals are yet to be considered by planning officials.

The school will have seven classrooms. Image: Ryder Architecture on behalf of Stirling Council

A new primary school for South Stirling Gateway was confirmed in September, but this application is for building work planning permission.

Stirling’s new village, Durieshill, is also set to have two new primary schools that will accommodate around 600 children.

Secondary school provision will be Bannockburn High School, which has remaining capacity for both South Stirling Gateway and Durieshill for seven academic years.

It comes after 127 new homes were approved this week as part of the South Stirling Gateway development.

Conversation