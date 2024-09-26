Two new primary schools confirmed for Stirling

Two new primary schools will be built in Stirling to accommodate hundreds of children moving to new housing developments.

At a meeting of the Children and Young People Committee on Thursday, councillors voted to approve a primary school at the South Stirling Gateway and Durieshill developments.

The latter development, which was approved in August 2023, lies between Bannockburn and Plean.

Over 30 years, more than 3,000 new homes – 25% of which will be affordable housing – are to be built on the 593-acre site.

The plans also include the creation of new local shops and business park, civic areas, playparks, community woodland and active travel routes to Stirling and Plean.

Stirling Council has predicted that it will bring 600 primary-aged children to the village, for which two non-denominational schools will be required.

The South Stirling Gateway will see up to 1,100 homes built between Bannockburn and the M9 Pirnhall Junction, where the Corbiewood Stadium was.

Once complete, there will be around 300 children living in the development who will require an education.

Councillors approved the first school for the Durieshill Development and the South Stirling Gateway Development.

When will the new schools open?

The target date for both schools to open is August 2026, but this could be pushed back depending on the progress of the development.

The schools will be funded by developer contributions from Persimmon Homes and Springfield Properties, as well as Stirling Council.

The former will have 10 classrooms, with four more being added by 2033-34.

A planned second school, with six classrooms and space for an additional three, will be built in year 17 of the Durieshill construction.

Overall, the cost to build the two schools is expected to be more than £48 million over 24 years.

The South Stirling Gateway school will have seven classrooms, with space to add four more if required. It will cost almost £14 million to build over 11 years, with developers contributing around £6.8 million.

Ahead of construction, children living in the new schools’ catchment area will attend Bannockburn Primary which was sitting at 77.2% capacity in September 2023.

Secondary school provision will be Bannockburn High School, which has capacity for the two developments for seven academic years.

In terms of denominational schools, Stirling Council says there is capacity at Roman Catholic schools – St Modan’s and St Mary’s – for eligible children.

