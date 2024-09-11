How full is your Stirling school? St Ninian’s, Kippen and Callander primary schools are over capacity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How full is your Stirling school? St Ninian’s, Kippen and Callander primary schools are over capacity

Search our table to find out how full your primary or secondary school is.

By Cheryl Peebles
St Ninian's Primary School, in Stirling, has more pupils than it should. Image: Google Maps.
Three Stirlingshire schools are full to bursting with more pupils than they are intended for.

St Ninian’s, Kippen and Callander primary schools were all over their capacity in the last census.

Wallace High School, in Stirling, was also nearing the maximum number of pupils it should have.

Data on school buildings across Scotland was released this week.

We have looked at the occupancy rates for every secondary and primary school under Stirling Council.

Find out how many pupils your school has

You can see how full your Stirlingshire school is in our table at the bottom.

Callander Primary School is to move into a new building and Borestone Primary School has been extended.

At the other end of the scale several schools have far fewer pupils than they could have.

Stirlingshire schools with fewer pupils

Those with the lowest occupancy are:

  • Port of Menteith Primary – 10 pupils (22.7%)
  • Deanston Primary – 21 pupils (32.3%)
  • Strathtyre Primary – 32 pupils (49.2%)

The capacity of a school is based the size of available teaching space, rather than the entire building.

Statistics released by the Scottish Government are based on a pupil census conducted in September 2023.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “We actively monitor the roll numbers of our schools to identify any arising capacity issues.

“We use strategies such as capping year groups and managing placing requests to mitigate against schools operating over capacity.”

Use our table to check how full your child’s Stirlingshire school is: 

