How full is your Stirling school? St Ninian’s, Kippen and Callander primary schools are over capacity

Three Stirlingshire schools are full to bursting with more pupils than they are intended for.

St Ninian’s, Kippen and Callander primary schools were all over their capacity in the last census.

Wallace High School, in Stirling, was also nearing the maximum number of pupils it should have.

Data on school buildings across Scotland was released this week.

We have looked at the occupancy rates for every secondary and primary school under Stirling Council.

Callander Primary School is to move into a new building and Borestone Primary School has been extended.

At the other end of the scale several schools have far fewer pupils than they could have.

Stirlingshire schools with fewer pupils

Those with the lowest occupancy are:

Port of Menteith Primary – 10 pupils (22.7%)

Deanston Primary – 21 pupils (32.3%)

Strathtyre Primary – 32 pupils (49.2%)

The capacity of a school is based the size of available teaching space, rather than the entire building.

Statistics released by the Scottish Government are based on a pupil census conducted in September 2023.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “We actively monitor the roll numbers of our schools to identify any arising capacity issues.

“We use strategies such as capping year groups and managing placing requests to mitigate against schools operating over capacity.”

