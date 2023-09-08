How full is your Dundee school? Rosebank Primary among six over capacity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How full is your Dundee school? Rosebank Primary among six over capacity

Search our table to find out how full your primary or secondary school is.

By Cheryl Peebles
Rosebank Primary School is the most over capacity school in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Six Dundee schools have more pupils than the buildings are deemed suitable for.

And a further four are near their maximum roll.

Rosebank Primary School has almost a third more pupils than it should.

St Ninian’s, St Andrew’s, St Joseph’s and Ss Peter and Paul primary schools and Harris Academy are also exceeding their capacity.

You can find out how full your Dundee school is by searching for it in our table below.

Others above 95% capacity in statistics released by the Scottish Government this week are Blackness and Our Lady’s primary schools, Grove Academy and St John’s RC High School.

The capacity of a school is based the size of available teaching space, rather than the entire building.

Harris Academy is at 102.8% capacity. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Statistics released by the Scottish Government are based on a pupil census conducted in September 2022.

Harris Academy, which also takes pupils from Invergowrie, part of Angus, is being extended and will soon be capable of taking almost 200 more pupils.

Sidlaw View Primary School has the lowest occupancy rate. Image: DC Thomson.

At the other end of the scale, some Dundee schools have far fewer pupils than they could.

Those which are less than half full are:

  • Sidlaw View Primary – 202 pupils (45.9%)
  • St Fergus’ Primary – 175 pupils (47.7%)
  • Ardler Primary – 129 pupils (48.3%)

Dundee City Council was asked for comment on how it manages school capacity but did not respond.

Use our table to check how full your child’s Dundee school is: 

