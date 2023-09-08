How full is your Dundee school? Rosebank Primary among six over capacity

Six Dundee schools have more pupils than the buildings are deemed suitable for.

And a further four are near their maximum roll.

Rosebank Primary School has almost a third more pupils than it should.

St Ninian’s, St Andrew’s, St Joseph’s and Ss Peter and Paul primary schools and Harris Academy are also exceeding their capacity.

You can find out how full your Dundee school is by searching for it in our table below.

Others above 95% capacity in statistics released by the Scottish Government this week are Blackness and Our Lady’s primary schools, Grove Academy and St John’s RC High School.

The capacity of a school is based the size of available teaching space, rather than the entire building.

Statistics released by the Scottish Government are based on a pupil census conducted in September 2022.

Harris Academy, which also takes pupils from Invergowrie, part of Angus, is being extended and will soon be capable of taking almost 200 more pupils.

At the other end of the scale, some Dundee schools have far fewer pupils than they could.

Those which are less than half full are:

Sidlaw View Primary – 202 pupils (45.9%)

St Fergus’ Primary – 175 pupils (47.7%)

Ardler Primary – 129 pupils (48.3%)

Dundee City Council was asked for comment on how it manages school capacity but did not respond.

Use our table to check how full your child’s Dundee school is: