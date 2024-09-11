Fife road shut indefinitely after ‘void’ found during resurfacing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife road shut indefinitely after ‘void’ found during resurfacing

Investigations are taking place on the B922 between Kirkcaldy and Kinglassie.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Fife road closed
The "void" that has appeared in the road near Cluny Bridge. Image: Cluny Clays Activity Park

A Fife road is shut indefinitely after a “void” was found during resurfacing work.

The hole was discovered while work was being carried out on the B922 between Kirkcaldy and Kinglassie, near Cluny Bridge.

The work has been suspended to investigate what caused the hole to appear.

The road is shut with no reopening date confirmed.

The closure is causing concerns for owners of nearby businesses including Cluny Clays Activity Park.

Activity park customers ‘put off’ by B922 Cluny road closure

Catherine Sheddon, general manager, says visitor numbers have been down since the roadworks began – and worries about the impact of a long-term closure.

She said: “Although we are still open for business, that’s not clear to people driving along the road towards us.

“There are road closure signs that are definitely putting people off getting to us.

“There is a sign saying businesses are still open but that is beyond the road closed signs and people aren’t getting that far.”

She added: “We were told initially that the road would be closed for three to five weeks.

“That is now being extended and we are concerned about the effect this will have on business at the park.

Fife roa closure
The B922 is closed at Cluny Bridge. Image: Cluny Clays Activity Park

“There is a detour via Kirkcaldy but that is long and the diversion signs are really not very clear at all.

“We have already asked Fife Council to do something about the signs but as yet nothing has been done.

“If the road is to be closed for much longer, better signs letting people know we are still open must be put in place.”

Nearby Stonedykes Cattery says customers must also use the diversion.

A post on Facebook said: “Access is (via) Thornton, Strathore Road and on to unaffected part of Cluny Road or through Cardenden and Kinglassie and down the Cluny Road.”

Uncertainty over closure of B922

Mark Dewar, service manager for Fife Council, said: “We have suspended local resurfacing work after a void was identified below the road surface, near to the Cluny Bridge.

“Initial investigations have been unable to establish the extent of the void or why it appeared, and more investigatory work is being carried out this week.

“A road closure is in place at the B922 from the B981 and the signed diversion which was already in place for the resurfacing work remains.

“We apologise to local residents and businesses for the inconvenience but until we know more, a timescale for the road closure and repair is still uncertain.”

