Fife road shut indefinitely after ‘void’ found during resurfacing

A Fife road is shut indefinitely after a “void” was found during resurfacing work.

The hole was discovered while work was being carried out on the B922 between Kirkcaldy and Kinglassie, near Cluny Bridge.

The work has been suspended to investigate what caused the hole to appear.

The road is shut with no reopening date confirmed.

The closure is causing concerns for owners of nearby businesses including Cluny Clays Activity Park.

Activity park customers ‘put off’ by B922 Cluny road closure

Catherine Sheddon, general manager, says visitor numbers have been down since the roadworks began – and worries about the impact of a long-term closure.

She said: “Although we are still open for business, that’s not clear to people driving along the road towards us.

“There are road closure signs that are definitely putting people off getting to us.

“There is a sign saying businesses are still open but that is beyond the road closed signs and people aren’t getting that far.”

She added: “We were told initially that the road would be closed for three to five weeks.

“That is now being extended and we are concerned about the effect this will have on business at the park.

“There is a detour via Kirkcaldy but that is long and the diversion signs are really not very clear at all.

“We have already asked Fife Council to do something about the signs but as yet nothing has been done.

“If the road is to be closed for much longer, better signs letting people know we are still open must be put in place.”

Nearby Stonedykes Cattery says customers must also use the diversion.

A post on Facebook said: “Access is (via) Thornton, Strathore Road and on to unaffected part of Cluny Road or through Cardenden and Kinglassie and down the Cluny Road.”

Uncertainty over closure of B922

Mark Dewar, service manager for Fife Council, said: “We have suspended local resurfacing work after a void was identified below the road surface, near to the Cluny Bridge.

“Initial investigations have been unable to establish the extent of the void or why it appeared, and more investigatory work is being carried out this week.

“A road closure is in place at the B922 from the B981 and the signed diversion which was already in place for the resurfacing work remains.

“We apologise to local residents and businesses for the inconvenience but until we know more, a timescale for the road closure and repair is still uncertain.”