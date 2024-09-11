STEVE FINAN: GB Energy Dundee snub is our own fault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: GB Energy Dundee snub is our own fault

"We’re not shouting loud enough. We’re not demanding enough. We’re not energetic enough."

GB Energy is unlikely to be based in Dundee. Picture shows; Anas Sarwar, Ed Milliband and Keir Starmer. Image: PA
By Steve Finan

It looks like Dundee won’t be the venue for the HQ of Labour’s much-trumpeted GB Energy.

What a surprise.

It hasn’t been announced officially but Aberdeen is getting it, as far as we know.

The widespread claims it is going to Aberdeen certainly haven’t been denied.

Whatever your political thoughts on GB Energy, a company with an £8.3 billion budget would have brought high-quality jobs.

If it was going to happen somewhere in Scotland, better for us that it happened here.

We might even have been able to fill some of the empty office space in the city (if the windows could hold out).

It probably isn’t surprising we aren’t getting it. Dundee never gets anything.

The new Labour government ignores us, like the old Conservative government ignored us, like the SNP government at Holyrood ignores us.

We didn’t make case for GB Energy in Dundee

You know who is to blame for all this?

Us.

All of us. We’re not shouting loud enough. We’re not demanding enough. We’re not energetic enough. We’re too meek and mild.

We keep our heads down and just accept that Dundee never gets a break.

Steve Finan.

More than 900 businesspeople and companies in Aberdeen signed a letter in support of their city getting the HQ, which was sent to Sir Keir Starmer by Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce.

Did Dundee’s Chamber of Commerce do that?

DC Thomson, my editor, my journalist colleagues, did you mount as strong a case as you could have done?

I should have, we all should have, independently written to Starmer demanding this.

People power can go a long way.

Most of all we were failed by those elected to lead us.

Steven Rome, Dundee City Council’s convener of fair work, economic growth and infrastructure, wrote a letter to Ed Miliband, which was posted on Facebook.

It’s hardly breaking down doors and elbowing decision-makers in the ribs, is it Steven?

Isn’t that what you promised?

Councillor Steven Rome (left) with former council leader John Alexander, and Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick MSP. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

That letter was a sop. A pretence of doing something. Not enough, not nearly good enough.

Kevin Keenan, leader of the city council’s Labour group, did you tell your lords and masters you’d resign in protest if this new government failed to deliver for Dundee?

MSP Shona Robison played a part in denying her home city investment zone status last year, you’d think the embarrassment of that would have stung her into action.

The city’s other MSP – Joe FitzPatrick I think his name is – what did he do? What does he ever do? What does he ever say? What is the purpose of this invisible man?

MP Chris Law only ever shows up in town when he wants your vote. Did he do anything?

Did our other newly elected MP Stephen Gethins make campaigning for this his first priority?

Everyone failed.

Dundee needs a character. We need a shouter, a snarler. A hero.

Someone who’s got enough personality and feist to demand, to confront, to make such a nuisance of themselves they can’t be ignored.

Will it be our new council leader Mark Flynn?

If it is to be you, Mark, we’ve not seen much sight of it yet.

