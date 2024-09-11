SNP’s Jenny Gilruth claims Fife constituents regret voting Labour

SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth claims Fife constituents have told her they regret voting Labour due to the party’s controversial winter fuel cuts.

Sir Keir Starmer’s government has faced a major backlash after voting to means-test the payment, limiting it to the most vulnerable pensioners.

Ms Gilruth, an MSP in Glenrothes, says her inbox had been “deluged” by furious residents who now regret backing Labour in July.

New MP Richard Baker swept to victory over the SNP as Labour turned three Fife seats red, overturning significant nationalist majorities.

Ms Gilruth’s Mid Fife and Glenrothes Holyrood constituency, which has similar boundaries, could be a key battleground in the 2026 Scottish Parliament election.

The education secretary spoke to The Courier during a visit to Camperdown Primary School in Dundee.

Asked if her constituents had buyer’s remorse, Ms Gilruth replied: “Very much so.”

She claims there has been “absolute fury” from locals in Glenrothes at the winter fuel cut.

‘They feel let down’

The education secretary added: “I’ve been pretty much deluged in my constituency inbox from people who lent their vote to the Labour Party because they wanted rid of the Tories.

“I get that. Folk were fed up with the Tories, they were fed up at the chaos, they wanted something new.

“They feel let down and betrayed.”

The Scottish Government insists it will have “no choice” but to restrict winter fuel payments in Scotland this winter due to knock-on budget effects.

Across Dundee, Angus, Fife, Perthshire and Stirling more than 175,000 residents received the Winter Fuel Payment in 2022/23, designed to help with rising energy bills and the cost of living.

It is likely tens of thousands would have missed out under the new rules.

The Scottish Government has a separate winter heating payment, but it is feared some pensioners may miss out this winter.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves says the move is necessary to address a huge £22 billion “black hole” in the public’s finances.

The new UK Government has outlined a bleak picture of the economy since taking power, warning tough measures will be required.

It’s hoped the cut will save the treasury up to £1.5 billion.