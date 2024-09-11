SNP’s Jenny Gilruth claims Fife constituents regret voting Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP’s Jenny Gilruth claims Fife constituents regret voting Labour

The Glenrothes MSP says her inbox had been ‘deluged’ by angry residents who abandoned the SNP at the Westminster election.

By Justin Bowie
Fife SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth during visit to Dundee school. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth claims Fife constituents have told her they regret voting Labour due to the party’s controversial winter fuel cuts.

Sir Keir Starmer’s government has faced a major backlash after voting to means-test the payment, limiting it to the most vulnerable pensioners.

Ms Gilruth, an MSP in Glenrothes, says her inbox had been “deluged” by furious residents who now regret backing Labour in July.

New MP Richard Baker swept to victory over the SNP as Labour turned three Fife seats red, overturning significant nationalist majorities.

Ms Gilruth’s Mid Fife and Glenrothes Holyrood constituency, which has similar boundaries, could be a key battleground in the 2026 Scottish Parliament election.

Richard Baker won in Glenrothes for Labour. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The education secretary spoke to The Courier during a visit to Camperdown Primary School in Dundee.

Asked if her constituents had buyer’s remorse, Ms Gilruth replied: “Very much so.”

She claims there has been “absolute fury” from locals in Glenrothes at the winter fuel cut.

‘They feel let down’

The education secretary added: “I’ve been pretty much deluged in my constituency inbox from people who lent their vote to the Labour Party because they wanted rid of the Tories.

“I get that. Folk were fed up with the Tories, they were fed up at the chaos, they wanted something new.

“They feel let down and betrayed.”

The Scottish Government insists it will have “no choice” but to restrict winter fuel payments in Scotland this winter due to knock-on budget effects.

Across Dundee, Angus, Fife, Perthshire and Stirling more than 175,000 residents received the Winter Fuel Payment in 2022/23, designed to help with rising energy bills and the cost of living.

It is likely tens of thousands would have missed out under the new rules.

The Scottish Government has a separate winter heating payment, but it is feared some pensioners may miss out this winter.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Image: PA.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves says the move is necessary to address a huge £22 billion “black hole” in the public’s finances.

The new UK Government has outlined a bleak picture of the economy since taking power, warning tough measures will be required.

It’s hoped the cut will save the treasury up to £1.5 billion.

