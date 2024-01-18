Public meeting to be held over plans for three new Stirling schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public meeting to be held over plans for three new Stirling schools

The schools are proposed for the South Stirling Gateway and Durieshill developments.

By Kieran Webster
Artist impression of the Durieshill development in Stirling.
A school is part of the planned development at Durieshill. Image: Stirling Council

A public meeting is to be held over plans for three new schools in Stirling.

The primary schools will be built as part of two residential developments at South Stirling Gateway and Durieshill.

According to Stirling Council, one school would be built at South Stirling Gateway with the other two at Durieshill.

New catchment areas will also be drawn up as part of the plans – which could affect pupils at Bannockburn Primary School.

Schools planned for major Stirling developments

The public meeting is set to take place on Tuesday February 6 at 6.30pm in Bannockburn Primary School.

Public consultations for both plans are open until Friday March 1.

South Stirling Gateway, between Bannockburn and Plean, will see about 800 energy-efficient homes built over several phases in the coming years.

South Stirling Gateway.
South Stirling Gateway between Bannockburn and Plean. Image: Stirling Council

More than £10 million has been committed by the developer – Persimmon Homes – for a new primary school and secondary school provision.

Meanwhile, 3,000 homes will be built at Durieshill – a quarter of which will be affordable housing.

Construction is set to span over the next 30 years and will include shops, playparks and active travel routes.

It is hoped about 130 new jobs during construction with 770 expected to be created post-construction.

