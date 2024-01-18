Public meeting to be held over plans for three new Stirling schools

A public meeting is to be held over plans for three new schools in Stirling.

The primary schools will be built as part of two residential developments at South Stirling Gateway and Durieshill.

According to Stirling Council, one school would be built at South Stirling Gateway with the other two at Durieshill.

New catchment areas will also be drawn up as part of the plans – which could affect pupils at Bannockburn Primary School.

Schools planned for major Stirling developments

The public meeting is set to take place on Tuesday February 6 at 6.30pm in Bannockburn Primary School.

Public consultations for both plans are open until Friday March 1.

South Stirling Gateway, between Bannockburn and Plean, will see about 800 energy-efficient homes built over several phases in the coming years.

More than £10 million has been committed by the developer – Persimmon Homes – for a new primary school and secondary school provision.

Meanwhile, 3,000 homes will be built at Durieshill – a quarter of which will be affordable housing.

Construction is set to span over the next 30 years and will include shops, playparks and active travel routes.

It is hoped about 130 new jobs during construction with 770 expected to be created post-construction.