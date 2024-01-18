ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf is throwing SNP MPs under the bus to save his own skin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf is throwing SNP MPs under the bus to save his own skin

"What on earth is Yousaf doing? One straightforward answer that looks increasingly plausible is that he does, in fact, have no idea what he is doing."

First Minister and SNP Leader Humza Yousaf and SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn (left) launch the party's General Election campaign. Image: Steve Welsh/PA Wire
By Andrew Liddle

Humza Yousaf has fired the starting gun on the next election, but his strategy has left his SNP colleagues scratching their heads red raw, and it is easy to see why.

Yousaf’s first move was to predicate the SNP’s campaign on a desire to create a “Tory-free Scotland”.

Putting aside the sinister aspect of this – not least given around one in five people in Scotland still support the Conservatives – it makes little sense as a message.

It ignores the greatest threat to the SNP – the Labour Party – entirely.

First Minister and SNP Leader Humza Yousaf takes a selfie during the launch of the party’s General Election campaign in Glasgow. Image: Steve Welsh/PA Wire

It focuses the SNP’s campaign on a relatively small number of seats, in a relatively confined geographic area.

And it is fundamentally illogical, not least because it is clearly the Labour Party that is the only party that can actually make Scotland, and the UK, “Tory free”.

But Yousaf was not content with baffling his colleagues with just that.

Only a day later, he made his second seemingly inexplicable announcement: that his government would seek to ban conversion therapy. It should be stated at the outset that conversion therapy is an abhorrent practice and few – if any – people would have an issue with banning it in principle.

But the problem, as ever, with the SNP’s proposal is that it does not deal with only the principal issue, but strays into other territory entirely.

As the Catholic Church in Scotland has put it, Yousaf’s proposal as it stands risks “criminal[ising] advice or opinion given in good faith”.

Given the similar issues the SNP has had with badly drafted legislation – not least the recent row over the Gender Recognition Reform Act – it seems a curious battle to pick.

Humza Yousaf has SNP more confused than enthused

Thus, it was understandable that, after these two announcements, SNP parliamentarians were left – like the public writ large – more confused than enthused.

As one SNP MSP commented: “[Recently] we were told that we needed to be fighting on bread-and-butter issues, and the first thing we have done on our return to parliament is conversion therapy. It is flat. There is a mood of hopelessness about, no fire in the belly, it is not good.”

The question, then, is what on earth is Yousaf doing? One straightforward answer that looks increasingly plausible is that he does, in fact, have no idea what he is doing.

Instead, much like his Conservative counterparts in Westminster, he is saying anything and everything in the hope that something – anything – sticks.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (right) are hoping for a landslide General Election victory. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

But there is another way to explain Yousaf’s decisions: that, in fact, he is not focusing on the General Election at all, but the next SNP leadership election.

Viewed in that context, his announcements over the last week begin to make a lot more sense.

Firstly, there is the point about creating a “Tory-free Scotland”.

The Conservative Party currently only hold six seats in Scotland, concentrated around the Borders and the north east, where the SNP is their only challenger.

Like the SNP, the Conservatives have been in government for many years and are increasingly unpopular.

Therefore, the SNP unseating Tory MPs – while by no means guaranteed – is a far easier ask than stemming the resurgence of Scottish Labour.

Scottish Conservative party leader Douglas Ross. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Thus, Yousaf’s announcement was not about creating a strategy that will win the SNP a General Election, but managing expectations to such an extent that he can better fend off a seemingly inevitable leadership challenge after the SNP’s defeat.

Secondly, there is the point about conversion therapy.

When Yousaf is challenged after the General Election, it is certain Kate Forbes, his erstwhile rival, will be among those seeking to replace him. Forbes was criticised during the 2023 SNP leadership election for her views on social issues – indeed, she indicated she would not support a ban on conversion therapy – and, given the narrowness of Yousaf’s eventual win, it seems likely her conservative social views were a decisive factor in the outcome.

Last year’s SNP leadership contestants Ash Regan, Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, after it was announced Humza Yousaf is the new Scottish National Party leader. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

By bringing conversion therapy to the fore, Yousaf is therefore placing down a clear ideological marker between him and Forbes in the hope of galvanising the SNP members who backed him previously. Revealingly, when the proposed ban on conversion therapy was announced last week, it was suggested legislation would not be brought forward this year, meaning it will be very much a live issue in any post-General Election SNP leadership.

Of course, understanding Yousaf’s motives will not makes his colleagues any more enamoured with them.

On the contrary, he is throwing SNP MPs in the Central Belt under the bus to try and save his own skin, which – to put it mildly – is unlikely to prove popular.

Equally, he is prioritising policies that have more to do with party than country, which is unlikely to lead to either good legislation or wider popularity.

In truth, neither measure seems likely to be enough to save Yousaf. But it is revealing in itself that, even a probable 10 months away from a General Election, self-preservation is already Yousaf’s priority.

