Councillors pour cold water on St Andrews seaside sauna plan

Councillors have poured water on plans for a seaside sauna in St Andrews.

Judith Dunlop, owner of Elie Seaside Sauna, wanted to open a similar venture overlooking the iconic West Sands.

And she applied for planning permission to site a converted shipping container in a corner of the Golf Museum car park.

However, members of Fife Council’s north east planning permission said the hot new attraction was a no go.

They heard 23 people had written letters objecting to the proposal, with one person describing it as a travesty.

And they agreed with a planning assessment that stated the structure was not suitable for St Andrews conservation area.

Concern about effect on St Andrews conservation area

Fife Council planning officer Scott McInroy told members most leisure facilities in the area were sited beside the West Sands car park.

And he added: “It is considered this type of development in this location would not be compatible with surrounding uses.

“Concerns have also been raised about the impact on the conservation area.

“The site can be viewed from key viewpoints, including one of the most prominent viewpoints which is The Scores, bandstand and Martyrs’ Monument area.”

The log-powered sauna would have included a changing area and a large double-glazed window.

And Ms Dunlop said it would give visitors and locals the chance to experience wild swimming and cold water immersion.

St Andrews seaside sauna is ‘a brilliant idea’

SNP councillor David McDiarmid liked the sound of the development, describing it as fantastic.

“I think it’s a brilliant idea, he said. “I don’t know why we haven’t thought of it before.

“St Andrews is becoming more and more diversified with things popping up all over the place – I think this would add to it.”

He moved approval of the sauna but found little support among his fellow-councillors.

Concerns were expressed about public access to the beach and the effect of particles from the stove on the environment.

And the application was rejected by eight votes to four.